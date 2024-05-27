Ravindra Jadeja enjoys 'beautiful weather' in New York ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently spotted walking on the streets of New York. He was part of the first batch of cricketers that landed in the United States of America to participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) now in history books, the focus has shifted to the multi-nation T20 competition. The big-ticket event will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

Many teams have landed in the host nations and begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup. A few Men in Blue cricketers from IPL teams that failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs landed in New York yesterday.

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently shared a couple of pictures of him walking on the streets of New York. He looked dapper in denim shorts and a black t-shirt, coupled with a black cap. Jadeja captioned the post:

"Beautiful weather in NYC 🇺🇸."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Ireland, and Canada.

The last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia saw the Men in Blue crash out of the semi-finals after losing to eventual champions England by 10 wickets. They haven't won an ICC event since 2013 and will be desperate to lay their hands on the trophy.

How did Ravindra Jadeja fare in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had an average outing in this year's cash-rich league. He managed to pick up only eight wickets and scored 267 runs at an average of 44.50 in 14 games, including one half-century.

Jadeja couldn't inspire his side to the playoffs. The defending champions finished fifth in the standings after ending with equal points alongside fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but fell out of the playoff race due to poor NRR.

