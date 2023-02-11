Ravindra Jadeja fined 25 per cent of match fee for using soothing cream without notifying umpires

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC's Code of Conduct for players during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The apex body of the sport has fined him for applying a soothing cream without informing the umpires about the same.

The incident happened during the 46th over of Australia's first innings on day one. The left-arm spinner was seen putting a pain-relief ointment on his index finger of his bowling hand. Pictures from the broadcast showed the all-rounder picking up a substance off Mohammed Siraj's hand and applying it on his finger.

The Indian team management clarified that the cream was for swelling on Jadeja's finger, but they did not notify the same to the umpires. While the ICC match referee accepted Jadeja's explanation, they charged the 34-year-old for breaching the spirit of the game under the code of conduct.

Ravindra Jadeja earns Player of the Match award in comeback game

Ravindra Jadeja starred in India's innings win in Nagpur. (Credits: Getty)

Despite the controversy, Jadeja impressed with both bat and ball on his comeback from injury, claiming the Player of the Match award in India's innings and 132-run win in the first Test.

The all-rounder snared a fifer in the first innings, followed by two more in the second. He also scored a key 70 in India's first innings to give the hosts a match-winning lead of 223.

After receiving his Player of the Match Award, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 percent, scoring runs and taking wickets.. feels amazing. Was working hard at the NCA. Would like to thank the NCA staff, physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays."

He continued:

"Was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps - if they make mistake, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple."

The second Test against Australia starts in Delhi on February 17.

