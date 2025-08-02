Ravindra Jadeja gets to another 50 and brings out sword celebration again on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Shankar
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:30 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja brought out the sword celebration on Day 3 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja brought up yet another fifty on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The southpaw reached the landmark with a boundary off Josh Tongue in the 82nd over. He also brought out his signature sword celebration after getting to the landmark.

It was an important contribution from Jadeja as it helped the lead go past the 300-run mark. It was his sixth 50+score of the series, going past Sunil Gavaskar, who made five 50+ scores on the 1979 tour.

Watch the video of the moment and the highlights of his innings here

The southpaw fell soon after reaching the landmark for 53, caught by Harry Brook off Josh Tongue. He finishes the series with 516 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.60 with the bat. He made a century in the second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. It helped the tourists draw the game and come to The Oval with hopes of levelling the series 2-2.

Washington Sundar blitzkrieg after Ravindra Jadeja's wicket takes India's lead past 350-run mark on Day 3 at The Oval

India's lead crossed the 350-run mark, even as the England bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 118 formed the bedrock of the second innings. Useful contributions came from Akash Deep, who made 66 off 84 balls as a nightwatchman, and Ravindra Jadeja, who made 53.

Dhruv Jurel made a handy 34 off 46 balls as India made the most of the good batting conditions on offer on Day 3. Washington Sundar struck some lusty blows after Jadeja's dismissal to further India's lead and frustrate England in their bid to finish the tourists' second innings. He scored 53 off 46 balls.

At the time of writing, India were bowled out for 396, leaving England needing 374 runs to win the match and the series 3-1.

Edited by Aditya Singh
