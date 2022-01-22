“Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya will change the dynamics of the team” – Dinesh Karthik on India’s all-rounder woes

Former Indian batter Dinesh Karthik has suggested that the return of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya to the team will change the dynamics of the team in the lower-middle order.

After an unexpected Test series defeat against South Africa, India lost the ODI series 0-2 on Friday with one match still to be played. But it will be a dead-rubber in the context of the series.

There have been deliberations around India’s lustre-less middle order and lower-middle order. There are no significant batters in the top six who can be relied on to bowl a few overs. Their batting as well has not flourished to its full extent in the first two ODIs.

Karthik believes that having their senior all-rounders back will make a significant difference to their side.

Speaking for Cricbuzz while reviewing the second ODI, he said:

“I think we are missing two key all-rounders here, and all-rounders are worth their weight in gold. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Once they come in, the dynamic of this team will look very different. Hardik at six and Jadeja at seven will look very different.”

Karthik believes that India’s spin attack is quite resolved.

“Chahal is the best wrist spinner in India right now. He will be the bowler in the World Cup as well. So we have spin attack solved with him, and R Ashwin and you can also throw Washington Sundar.”

However, the visitors' pace attack has been under scrutiny, especially with poor outings for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in both ODIs. Their fast bowling attack has been lethal in the last few years in the red-ball format. But the same cannot be claimed in white-ball format.

Speaking about Bhuvi, he said:

“I think he needs to be replaced. India needs pace in their attack. The difference with Bumrah is that due to his pace, his slower ones become more effective. But when was pace is in early 130s, your slower ones are not that effective, and you are dependent on knuckle balls a lot more.”

Karthik believes that the Men in Blue need bowlers who can bowl at speeds of more than 135 kms/h to be more effective.

“The fast bowling department is where they will be looking at in a keen manner. Who they want to bowl in the middle overs will be important. I know that Bhuvi enjoys [bowling] with the new ball, but today, giving Ashwin the new ball against Quinton De Kock would have been a good match-up.”

Karthik believes the visitors will play with at least one of Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna in the next match.

“Series defeat is the best thing that could have happened to Indian ODI cricket” – Dinesh Karthik

The ODI World Cup will next be played in 2023. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul had said that the team is trying to do a few experiments while preparing for the World Cup. But the experiments seem to have been unsuccessful so far.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Time to look beyond some of these bowlers in white ball cricket. In a T20 world year when bilateral ODI cricket has very little significance India should try newer bowlers rather than going back to Bhuvi et al. Time to look beyond some of these bowlers in white ball cricket. In a T20 world year when bilateral ODI cricket has very little significance India should try newer bowlers rather than going back to Bhuvi et al.

Karthik believes the series defeat will act as a wake-up call for the Indian ODI setup.

He said:

“I think this is the best thing that can happen to Indian ODI cricket. With this thing happening 15-16 months before the World Cup, it will give them a perspective and help them set a template. They will know what kind of players and skillset they need.”

He continued:

“They are at a stage where they have completely dominated one-day cricket over a period of time, but faltered at the big events. So this could be a wake-up call in many ways.”

It will be worthwhile to see the changes visitors make in the third ODI on Sunday. It will also be interesting to see the intensity with which they play, something that was deficient in the first two ODIs.

