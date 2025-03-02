Ravindra Jadeja imitates Glenn Phillips' stunning catch during intense chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen having an animated chat with ace batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room. The moment was witnessed after Kohli's dismissal in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2. After New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first, Kohli walked in to bat in just the third over.

Despite looking promising on 11, his stay was cut short by a brilliant one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips at backward point. Renowned for his incredible catches, Phillips' stunning grab out of thin air had Indian fans and even Kohli stunned.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, an excellent fielder himself, was seemingly imitating Phillips' catch in an intense discussion with Kohli.

Here is a video clipping of the same:

Kohli's dismissal reduced India to 30 for 3 in the seventh over, with Matt Henry being the beneficiary. There was also the added disappointment among fans as it was Kohli's 300th ODI game.

The champion batter was coming off a match-winning 100* in India's previous encounter against Pakistan. Kohli also boasted a phenomenal ODI record against New Zealand with an average of almost 60 before his failure in this contest.

Team India script sensational win despite Virat Kohli's early dismissal

Team India continued their winning run in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a 44-run victory over New Zealand in the final Group A game. After losing their top three inside the first seven overs, India were led by a game-changing 79 off 98 deliveries from Shreyas Iyer and crucial 40s from Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya.

They eventually finished on a competitive 249 for 9 in 50 overs on a tricky Dubai surface. The bowlers, especially spinners, then stepped up to the party to stifle the New Zealand batting lineup to bowl them out for a mere 205 in 45.3 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy, playing his first Champions Trophy game, was the Player of the Match with incredible figures of 5 for 42 in 10 overs. He was well supported by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets.

With the win, India finished on top of Group A and will take on Australia in a blockbuster semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

