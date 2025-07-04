"In press conference, you can talk whatever you want to talk" - Indian all-rounder responds to England coach's massive claim on Edgbaston Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja downplayed England assistant coach Jeetan Patel's optimistic claim that the hosts can win the Edgbaston Test despite staring down the barrel after Day 2. Not giving too much importance to Patel's statement, the veteran cricketer stated that the game is played on the field.

Ad

India dominated Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday, July 3 on the back of a fantastic all-round show. Resuming their first innings at 310-5, the visitors went on to post 587. Skipper Shubman Gill led the way with a career-best 269, while Jadeja contributed a defiant 89. In response, England went to stumps in big trouble at 77-3 after 20 overs.

Despite the hosts being on the back foot, England's assistant coach Patel asserted that they can still win the match. At a press conference following the second day's play, Jadeja was asked for his views on Patel's comment. The seasoned Indian all-rounder replied in a cheeky tone and said (via Revsportz):

Ad

Trending

"In press conference, you can talk whatever you want to talk. That's none of my business. But, at the end of the day, you have to go out there and perform and take those 20 wickets. That's all that matters."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, asked about whether he believes England can still win the second Test from the tough position they find themselves in, Patel replied (via Telegraph):

“100 per cent. I’ve said this many a time in front of all of you and you keep laughing at me! We will go back in there and have a quick chat about how the day has gone, and what we might look forward to tomorrow. It’s about getting some rest in some guys, some shut eye, and coming back fresh tomorrow.

Ad

“We will find another way of trying to get over the line. That’s the beauty of the team we have, the players we have and the belief they have. There are three days of cricket left, lots of cricket to go and on a fast scoring ground you never know what can happen.

Ad

"We have two of the greatest batters in the world at the crease now, hopefully they get back in tomorrow and nestle in and cash in on what could be a good day’s cricket,” the former New Zealand off spinner went on to add.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Responding to India's huge first innings total, England found themselves in big trouble at 25-3 after 7.1 overs. Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks off consecutive deliveries, while Mohammed Siraj sent back Zak Crawley for 19. At stumps on Day 2, Joe Root was batting on 18 and Harry Brook on 30.

England have chased 370-plus in their last two home Tests against India

Patel's confident talk after Day 2 in Edgbaston stems from the fact that England have chased down 370-plus totals with ease in the last two Test matches against India played at home.

Incidentally, England chased a record 378 at the same venue in July 2022. While India dominated a majority of the Test, unbeaten hundreds from Root and Jonny Bairstow saw England canter to victory in seven wickets. In the first Test of the ongoing series at Headingley in Leeds, they chased 371 with five wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news