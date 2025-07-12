Ravindra Jadeja perishes in soft fashion as he is strangled down leg side for 72 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by England pacer Chris Woakes for 72 on Day 3 of the third England vs India Test at Lord's on Saturday, July 12. The southpaw was strangled down the leg side as Jamie Smith completed a fine catch in the 114th over of the innings.

Ad

It was a much-needed wicket for England as Jadeja had put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar to take India closer to England's first innings score of 387 runs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It was yet another excellent contribution with the bat by Jadeja, who walked at number six after his side had lost Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in quick succession, either side of lunch. The all-rounder has shown good application with the bat in the series so far and ensured that India have been able to build on the foundation laid by the top and the middle-order.

After Ravindra Jadeja falls, India get bowled out for 387

Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal for 72 meant that the onus was now on Washington Sundar to try and get India a first innings lead. The southpaw, who looked solid with the bat at Edgbaston, gave good support to Jadeja after Nitish Kumar Reddy fell for 30.

Ad

However, the other lower-order batters did not offer him the desired support, and the tourists were bowled out for 387 in 119.2 overs. The day's major highlight was KL Rahul getting to his hundred, his second at Lord's. The 33-year-old made 100 off 177 balls with 13 fours to join Dilip Vengsarkar as the only other Indian batter to make more than one hundred at the iconic venue.

Rishabh Pant made 74 before he was run out on the stroke of lunch. His stand of 141 runs with Rahul formed the bedrock of India's innings, along with other useful lower-order stands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news