Ravindra Jadeja retains top spot, Rohit Sharma slips further in ICC Test rankings post BGT 2024-25

Ravindra Jadeja has consolidated the World No.1 spot in the latest ICC men’s Test rankings released on Wednesday, January 22. The all-rounder has 400 rating points and retained the top spot ahead of Proteas bowler Marco Jansen (294) and Mehidy Hasan (263) of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma fell one point to 43rd in the latest ICC men's rankings for batters owing to his poor form. Notably, the right-hander managed to score 31 runs in five innings during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old has aggregated 164 runs in his last 15 innings, including one half-century.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also continued to stay outside the top 25 despite improving one place to 26th. The right-hander scored 392 runs in his last 10 Tests, averaging 22.47, including a century and a fifty.

Shubman Gill, who amassed 93 runs in five innings during 2024-25 BGT, was placed 22nd after improving one rung.

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was the big mover, climbing three places to eighth following his 84 against the West Indies in the first innings of the opening Test. He eclipsed Australia’s Steve Smith (746) and India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (739).

Former England captain Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876) retained their top two spots in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson finds himself in third position with 867 rating points.

Jasprit Bumrah retains No.1 spot in latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot with 908 rating points in the latest ICC men's Test rankings for bowlers following his 32 wickets in five Tests during 2024-25 BGT Down Under. Besides Bumrah, Jadeja was the other Indian bowler in the top 10. The left-arm spinner is joint 10th with Australa’s Scott Boland. Australia captain Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (841) are second and third, respectively.

Pakistan’s Noman Ali (761) broke into the top 10 to ninth following his six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies. His spin partner Sajid Khan (621) surged 18 places to 23rd in the first Test. Meanwhile, West Indian bowler Jomel Warrican (521) jumped 12 rungs to 41 in the bowling rankings.

