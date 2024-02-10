Ravindra Jadeja's 2012 tweet on touching parents' feet goes viral after father's interview

An old tweet from Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, in which he had written about respecting parents, has gone viral in the wake of his father’s interview to a Gujarati daily. In the interview, the cricketer’s father, Anirudhsinh, made some shocking allegations while stating that he has no relationship with Jadeja and his wife Rivaba.

The interview went viral, after which the all-rounder came up with a post on social media and denied all the allegations. He also termed the interview as a ‘scripted’ one.

Now, an X [formerly Twitter] post of the cricketer from November 2012 in which he had written about touching parents’ feet daily is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The post reads as follows:

”One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot.”

Expand Tweet

While reacting to his father’s interview in ‘Divya Bhaskar’, Jadeja said in a post on X:

“Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews. The things mentioned in the dubious interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story, and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish my wife’s image are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have much to say, but I won’t air it publicly. [Translated from Gujarati]”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has been named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England. The versatile cricketer had missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam after picking up a hamstring injury. However, while naming the team for the last three Tests, the BCCI clarified that his participation will be subject to clearance from the medical team.

What Ravindra Jadeja's father said in his interview

While speaking to the Gujarati daily ‘Divya Bhaskar’, Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh claimed that his relationship with his son has changed completely since the all-rounder's marriage to Rivaba.

Expand Tweet

He also alleged that Rivaba created a rift in the family and that his son doesn’t meet him despite staying in the same city.

"Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him," Anirudhsinh said.

Jadeja married Rivaba in April 2016. The couple’s daughter Nidhyana was born in June 2017.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App