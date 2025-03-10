Ravindra Jadeja's amusing reference to Pushpa 2 dialogue after sealing India's 2025 Champions Trophy win [In Picture]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja used an amusing reference to movie Pusha 2 in his celebratory post following the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The star cricketer hit the winning runs for India in the final as they beat New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9).

Ad

Jadeja walked into bat during the 48th over when his team needed just 11 runs from 2.3 overs. He and KL Rahul progressed sensibly through ones and twos without taking risks. Ravindra Jadeja then hit a four on the final ball of the 49th over to finish the match in style.

After the winning hit, the southpaw posed for pictures on the ground, pointing towards his name on his jersey with the bat. Later, he shared the picture on his Instagram handle along with a photo of Allu Arjun from the Pushpa 2 movie in a similar pose. He captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"National khiladi samje the kya....🔥🔥"

Ad

"Winning the Champions Trophy for the country is big"- Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Ravindra Jadeja opened up about the importance of winning a major tournament like the Champions Trophy. He was also grateful for getting a chance to contribute to the team's success. Jadeja said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"My batting number is such that I'm either a hero or a zero at the end of the game. It was important that KL [Rahul] and Hardik [Pandya] did well in that partnership, them scoring runs was a game changing moment. The wicket wasn't easy going into batting at first."

Jadeja continued:

"It's an important tournament, playing for India and winning the Champions Trophy for the country is big, you do regret when you don't be part of winning teams after having played for so many years. But I'm lucky that I've managed to be fit enough and performed at the highest level in winning the two tournaments, the 2024 T20 WC and the Champions Trophy now."

Ravindra Jadeja has now won three ICC trophies for India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news