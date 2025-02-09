Ravindra Jadeja stars with another 3-fer, but late surge takes England to 304 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI in Cuttack

Team India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-35) impressed again with the ball, but a combined batting effort lifted England to 304 in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. England are 1-0 down in the three-match series and need to win the contest to stay alive.

Like in the last game, the visitors got off to a confident start after winning the toss and batting first as their openers added 81 in 10.5 overs. This time, Ben Duckett (65 off 56) was the aggressive partner. Duckett kept finding boundaries at ease as England cruised to 75-0 at the end of 10 overs.

Phil Salt was dropped by Axar Patel when he was on six. He struggled for rhythm until heaving Hardik Pandya for a six in the 10th over. The opening stand was broken by debutant leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy as a slog from Salt (26 off 29) went straight up.

Duckett was looking good for a big one but dragged one from Jadeja to long-on. Harry Brook (31 off 52) whacked his nemesis Chakravarthy for a superb six over extra cover. But, he fell to a brilliant running catch from Shubman Gill as he mistimed an off-cutter from Harshit Rana.

Joe Root (69 off 72) and skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35) lifted England with a fourth-wicket stand of 51. The former could have been out lbw on 16 to Axar but survived as India did not take the DRS. The former England captain looked in command after that as he compiled a fine half-century. He reached the landmark at the start of the 39th over with a single to deep point off Pandya.

India strikes crucial blows before Livingstone takes England past 300

The crucial fourth-wicket partnership ended when Buttler was caught at mid-off by Gill while attempting to launch a delivery from Pandya over extra cover. In a double blow for England, Root perished soon after as he lofted one from Jadeja and was caught in the deep. Jadeja struck with the final ball of his spell as Jamie Overton (6) sliced a slower one towards wide mid-off.

Gus Atkinson (3) perished to Mohammed Shami at the start of the 48th over. However, Liam Livingstone (41 off 32) and Adil Rashid (14 off 5) featured in an entertaining eighth-wicket stand of 25 to boost England's total before the latter was run out following a mix-up.

Rashid clubbed Shami for three consecutive fours off the last three balls of the 48th over. Livingstone smashed two fours and two sixes in a crucial knock before being run out in the last over while attempting to retain the strike.

