Ravindra Jadeja unlikely to be part of India's Test tour of Bangladesh

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the team's upcoming Bangladesh's Test tour in December. According to Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra player has not recovered from his injury and will have to be replaced.

According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jadeja is yet to fully recuperate from the freak injury he suffered during the Asia Cup in August. The 33-year-old endured a knee injury during the game against Hong Kong and missed the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. Squad for Bangladesh Tests:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

While announcing the Test squad for Bangladesh, the BCCI said, " Ravindra Jadeja's availability is subject to fitness" in a media release, dated October 31. With the national selection committee overhauled, the situation might have become slightly unusual.

However, Cricbuzz has reported that the Chetan Sharma panel is performing its business as usual. They're likely to announce a replacement some time later this week, when the India A squad is also expected to be named.

Ravindra Jadeja remains vital part of India's Test team

Ravindra Jadeja undeniably remains one of the crucial members of India's Test team, having made his debut in December 2012 against England. The left-arm spinner has played 60 Tests and taken 242 scalps at an average of 24.71 with ten fifers.

The 33-year-old has performed even better with the bat, averaging 36.56 with 2523 runs with three centuries. While the all-rounder is likely to miss the Bangladesh tour, he could return for the home Test series against Australia in February that consists of four games.

India are fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and need to win their remaining six games to stand a chance of reaching the final. They were the runners-up in the 2021 WTC final, losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Southampton. The final of the 2023 WTC will take place at the Oval.

