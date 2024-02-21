"RCB effect" - Fans react as Lockie Ferguson concedes only 23 runs in 4 overs of NZ vs AUS T20I run-fest

Lockie Ferguson bowled an impressive spell of 1/23 in the first T20I of the New Zealand vs Australia series earlier today (February 21). The right-arm pacer conceded just 23 runs in four overs in a match, where the two teams scored 431 runs in 40 overs.

New Zealand hosted Australia for the first T20I of their three-match series at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. It was a high-scoring thriller, where the Aussies chased down a 216-run target on the match's last ball.

Tim Southee had the responsibility to defend 16 runs off the final over, but the experienced pacer leaked 16 to Tim David and Mitchell Marsh as Australia won by six wickets. Every New Zealand bowler except Lockie Ferguson had an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

Ferguson bowled an economical spell of 1/23. He maintained an economy rate of 5.75 and picked up the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell in the second innings. The Kiwi pacer will turn up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL season. Hence, RCB fans were ecstatic after Ferguson's spell.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Lockie Ferguson went unsold in the first round of IPL 2024 Auction

Ferguson had a ₹10 crore contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he missed quite a few games due to injury issues in IPL 2023. Hence, the Kolkata-based franchise let go of the Kiwi speedster. He remained unsold in the first round of the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai before the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Considering Ferguson's recent form, it should not be a surprise if he gets a place in the RCB playing XI straightaway. For the record, Ferguson has picked up 37 wickets in his IPL career of 38 matches so far.

