"RCB effect is real"- Top 10 funny memes as India escapes with a narrow win vs England in 2nd T20I 2025

Team India registered a narrow two-wicket victory against England in the second T20I on Saturday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first for the second game on the trot. After scoring only 132 in the first match, England put up a better batting performance in this contest by scoring 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Jos Buttler (45) and Brydon Carse (31) chipped in for the English team in the batting department. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel scalped two wickets apiece for India with the ball.

Trending

In reply, the hosts lost both openers inside three overs with just 19 on the scoreboard. Coming in at number three, Tilak Varma started aggressively but played an anchor role later as India kept losing wickets at the other end. He played a mature unbeaten knock of 72 (55) to take his side over the line in the final over after overcoming England's strong resistance with the ball in the chase.

Washington Sundar (26) and Ravi Bishnoi (9*) assisted him with handy contributions lower down the order.

Fans enjoyed Saturday night's thrilling second T20I between India and England. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"RCB effect is real"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I thought it was a defendable score"- England skipper Jos Buttler after loss vs India in 2nd T20I 2025

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss, saying:

"Great game. Really exciting down to the end and full credit to Tilak for getting them over the line. I thought we created a lot of chances. Really aggressive and it was great to watch. Really pleased with the way we went about it with the bat. We lost wickets but the aggression was there and we took our chances."

He added:

"I thought it was a defendable score and was really pleased with the style we played. Lots of positives - Jamie Smith playing the way he did early on; Brydon Carse created lots of chances with the ball. We're very happy with the style. (Spin game a concern?) They're always going to play three spinners so they're going to take wickets. But I'd prefer if they take wickets and we can score some runs as well."

Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the third T20I between both teams on Tuesday (January 28).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news