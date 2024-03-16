RCB's Ellyse Perry presented with a broken glass pieces award

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry was presented with a broken glass pieces award by WPL's title sponsor TATA at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15. Named 'Perry Powerful Punch', the award also had the date on which Perry broke the window of a Tata Punch EV, which was placed by the sponsors near the boundary line at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On March 4, RCB played UP Warriorz in the 11th match of the 2024 WPL in Bengaluru. Batting first, the hosts posted 198-3, courtesy of half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Perry. While the skipper smashed 80 runs off just 50 balls, Perry scored 58 off 37 balls with the aid of four boundaries and as many sixes.

On the penultimate delivery of the 19th over, Perry smashed Deepti Sharma for a huge six which hit the window of the car that was kept on display. Since then, the monstrous six has become viral all over the internet. RCB won that game by 23 runs.

RCB to meet DC in the 2024 WPL final

RCB have qualified for the grand finale of this year's Women's Premier League after beating the Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator on Friday. The summit clash, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 17, in Delhi, will thus witness the two hosts of this year's tournament going head-to-head for the title.

Ellyse Perry was adjudged Player of the match for scoring 66 runs off 50 balls for RCB who were at one stage reeling at 49-4 in 9.1 overs. She also finished with figures of 1-29 in four overs with the ball.

The Australian's knock took RCB to a fighting total of 135-6. In reply, defending champions Mumbai Indians fell short of the target, finishing at 130-6 in 20 overs.

