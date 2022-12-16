"RCB says thank you" - Fans react as Sydney Thunder crumble to 15 all-out in BBL 2022 clash against Adelaide Strikers

In an appalling turn of events, the Sydney Thunder were skittled out for a measly total of 15 in their Big Bash League 2022 clash against the Adelaide Strikers. With none of their batters registering double figures, it all came apart for Jason Sangha's side at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Chasing 140 in the fifth match of the season, the Sydney Thunder batting unit was ripped to shreds. A stupendous bowling and fielding effort by the Strikers saw them cut the hosts' batting unit to size and shut the door firmly on them.

Henry Thornton led the way with a five-wicket haul, while Wes Agar returned four wickets of his own. A spectacular catch at first slip by Adam Hose hinted at the possibility of seeing a Strikers outfit that could do no wrong on the park, while the same couldn't be said about the Thunder's batters.

Twitterati were left gobsmacked, along expected lines. While some compared the effort with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and their lowest IPL total of 49, there were others who pointed out that a certain Rashid Khan didn't even have a say in the carnage.

Here's a compilation of the reactions:

KFC Big Bash League @BBL I'VE FALLEN OVER AND I CAN'T GET UP I'VE FALLEN OVER AND I CAN'T GET UP

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks 15 all out for Sydney Thunder. What the hell exactly ? This is the lowest T20 score by any senior team ever 15 all out for Sydney Thunder. What the hell exactly ? This is the lowest T20 score by any senior team ever

Daniel Cherny @DanielCherny New number for Sydney Thunder membership hotline: 0411 030 200 New number for Sydney Thunder membership hotline: 0411 030 200

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu 14-9. Rashid Khan won't bowl today, will he? And this will be done in the Powerplay, won't it? twitter.com/bose_abhimanyu… 14-9. Rashid Khan won't bowl today, will he? And this will be done in the Powerplay, won't it? twitter.com/bose_abhimanyu… 15 all out. Inside the Powerplay. Lowest ever T20 total. Well done, Sydney Thunder. Who'd have thought you could lose by more than 100 runs after restricting the opposition to 139? Beautiful bowling by Henry Thornton and Wes Agar, though twitter.com/bose_abhimanyu… 15 all out. Inside the Powerplay. Lowest ever T20 total. Well done, Sydney Thunder. Who'd have thought you could lose by more than 100 runs after restricting the opposition to 139? Beautiful bowling by Henry Thornton and Wes Agar, though twitter.com/bose_abhimanyu…

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant Cricket tweets that precede unfortunate events. Cricket tweets that precede unfortunate events. https://t.co/WciuF7gpfM

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos

More like Sydney Light Drizzle, amirite?



#BBL12 Sydney Thunder?More like Sydney Light Drizzle, amirite? Sydney Thunder?More like Sydney Light Drizzle, amirite? #BBL12

Liam Pickering @lennyp23 I haven’t seen scenes like this since under 12’s - great bowling & catching but really Sydney Thunder All out for 15I haven’t seen scenes like this since under 12’s - great bowling & catching but really Sydney Thunder All out for 15 😱😱😱 I haven’t seen scenes like this since under 12’s - great bowling & catching but really Sydney Thunder

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . 15 runs All out Sydney Thunder. RCB Says thank you 15 runs All out Sydney Thunder. RCB Says thank you☺️.

Melinda Farrell @melindafarrell Wtf happened to the Thunder. I mean, I know what happened. But WHAT HAPPENED?? Wtf happened to the Thunder. I mean, I know what happened. But WHAT HAPPENED?? 😳

David Warner @davidwarner31 I guess that’s a way not to let @rashidkhan_19 have an impact on the game 🤦‍♂️ I guess that’s a way not to let @rashidkhan_19 have an impact on the game 🤦‍♂️

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Shastri for Thunder coach and wear it like a badge time now Shastri for Thunder coach and wear it like a badge time now 😝

Sydney Thunder register the dubious record for the lowest T20 total

Electing to bat first, the Adelaide Strikers had only one partnership of note between Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme. A collapse thereafter saw them muster 139/9, which seemed chase-able from the Sydney Thunder's point of view.

In response, though, it all came apart inside the sixth over. Wickets fell at a rate of knots and their highest score came by virtue of No. 10 Brendan Doggett, who scored 4. As many as five batters failed to open their accounts as the Thunder succumbed to the lowest-ever score in all T20 cricket, with Turkey's total of 21 against Czech Republic in 2019 being the previous lowest.

Henry Thornton bagged the Player of the Match award for his scarcely believable spell of 2.5-1-3-5, while Agar returned 4/6 off his two overs.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes