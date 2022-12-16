"RCB says thank you" - Fans react as Sydney Thunder crumble to 15 all-out in BBL 2022 clash against Adelaide Strikers

In an appalling turn of events, the Sydney Thunder were skittled out for a measly total of 15 in their Big Bash League 2022 clash against the Adelaide Strikers. With none of their batters registering double figures, it all came apart for Jason Sangha's side at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
Chasing 140 in the fifth match of the season, the Sydney Thunder batting unit was ripped to shreds. A stupendous bowling and fielding effort by the Strikers saw them cut the hosts' batting unit to size and shut the door firmly on them.
Henry Thornton led the way with a five-wicket haul, while Wes Agar returned four wickets of his own. A spectacular catch at first slip by Adam Hose hinted at the possibility of seeing a Strikers outfit that could do no wrong on the park, while the same couldn't be said about the Thunder's batters.
Twitterati were left gobsmacked, along expected lines. While some compared the effort with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and their lowest IPL total of 49, there were others who pointed out that a certain Rashid Khan didn't even have a say in the carnage.
Here's a compilation of the reactions:
Sydney Thunder register the dubious record for the lowest T20 total
Electing to bat first, the Adelaide Strikers had only one partnership of note between Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme. A collapse thereafter saw them muster 139/9, which seemed chase-able from the Sydney Thunder's point of view.
In response, though, it all came apart inside the sixth over. Wickets fell at a rate of knots and their highest score came by virtue of No. 10 Brendan Doggett, who scored 4. As many as five batters failed to open their accounts as the Thunder succumbed to the lowest-ever score in all T20 cricket, with Turkey's total of 21 against Czech Republic in 2019 being the previous lowest.
Henry Thornton bagged the Player of the Match award for his scarcely believable spell of 2.5-1-3-5, while Agar returned 4/6 off his two overs.
