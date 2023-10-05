"RCB unbox event >> WC" - Top 10 funny memes after empty stands were witnessed during ENG vs NZ 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup commenced at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the clash between England and New Zealand, the finalist teams of the previous edition, on Thursday, October 5.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first. Stalwarts like Kane Williamson and Ben Stokes missed this game due to fitness issues. On a tricky surface, England managed to reach 282/9 in 50 overs.

Apart from the cricketing action, the lack of audience in the stands in the stadiums caught the attention of fans. As it is the opening match of the prestigious World Cup, everyone expected a large attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the biggest one in the world.

Fans on social media took the opportunity and created intriguing memes on the matter. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Joe Root anchors England's innings to take them to a decent total in 2023 World Cup opener vs New Zealand

After being asked to bat first, Jonny Bairstow (33) gave a brisk start to England with a couple of boundaries against New Zealand's ace pacer Trent Boult. However, Matt Henry bowled tight lines and troubled both the English openers. He gave the Kiwis their first breakthrough by dismissing Dawid Malan in the eighth over.

England then kept losing wickets at regular intervals as all the batters reached the two-digit mark but failed to kick on from there. Joe Root (77) held the innings together by anchoring at one end even though he kept losing his partners. Jos Buttler (43) looked in great touch but fell without converting his start into a big one.

England eventually ended up with 282/9 in 50 overs in the opening match of the World Cup. New Zealand part-timer Glenn Phillips had a great time with the ball as he picked up two crucial wickets of Joe Root and Moeen Ali in his three-over spell.

Reflecting on the first innings at mid-innings break, Phillips said:

"We were absolutely brilliant. They got off to a flyer but we brought it back in the middle. To restrict them to 280 was very pleasing. We have got plenty of options and Tom used them very well today. (On the pitch) I felt it played very well. There was a bit of nibble early on. As the game goes on, I think it will get better. Very pleasing to see all around. They (England) bat deep and to keep them under 300 is very pleasing."