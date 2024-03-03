RCB vs MI, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) saw the latter clinch a superb seven-wicket win on Saturday, March 2.

After being put to bat first, RCB made their lowest first-innings score of the season - 131/6. Their top order completely failed, with their score reading 71/5 after 12.1 overs. Australian legend Ellyse Perry then somewhat controlled the damage with her unbeaten 44-run knock but it wasn't enough for the hosts.

Mumbai Indians steamrolled past the total as Yastika Bhatia made a 15-ball 31, while all the other batters also contributed with the willow. Amelia Kerr, the current Purple Cap holder, made a solid 40* as MI leapfrogged every franchise to the top of the .

On that note, here's a look at the scorecard, summary, stats, and award winners from this WPL 2024 match:

List of all award winners in RCB vs MI match, WPL 2024

Amelia Kerr was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her brilliant batting in the second innings. The Kiwi all-rounder failed to take any wickets in the first innings.

However, her fiery knock of 40* runs from 24 balls completed the run-chase for MI in a thrilling fashion.

Player of the Match: Amelia Kerr (40* off 24 & 0/20)

Electric Striker of the Match: Yastika Bhatia (Strike rate of 206.67)

Most sixes in the Match: Yastika Bhatia (2 sixes)

RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

RCB batting scorecard vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters left a lot to be desired on the pitch as only two of them went past the 20-run mark. Both openers, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine, got dismissed on nine while Sabbhineni Meghana made 11 runs.

Ellyse Perry played a solid knock of 44* and top-scored in the entire match. Georgia Wareham also played a handy innings of 27 runs.

As for the MI bowlers, both Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets apiece.

MI batting scorecard vs RCB

Unlike RCB, all the Mumbai batters enjoyed decent starts. Yastika Bhatia (31) and Hayley Matthews (26) made a rocking start to the chase, while Sciver-Brunt contributed with a well-made 27.

Amelia Kerr, meanwhile, hit seven boundaries en route to her unbeaten 40.

Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Devine took one wicket each for RCB.

RCB vs MI, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women game

The lop-sided affair also saw a slew of records getting broken. Here's a look at some top stats and records emerging from the WPL 2024 battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians:

Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who made 27 runs on Saturday, is now the first-ever MI batter to make 400 or more runs in WPL history. She has played across 14 innings and has made 419 runs at an average of 46.56.

Ellyse Perry is now RCB's highest run-getter in WPL history. She has surpassed Sophie Devine on the list. While Devine has scored 305 runs, Perry currently has 328 runs.

Amelia Kerr won her third WPL Player of the Match against RCB. She now has the second-most POTM awards for MI.

