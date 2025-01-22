"Real love is rare" - Yuzvendra Chahal's candid post amid separation rumors with Dhanashree Verma [In Pictures]

India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a flurry of images on social media on Wednesday, January 22. The post came amid divorce rumors with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The buzz began as the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Notably, the couple tied the knot after dating for a few months in December 2020. They met each other during the COVID-19 lockdown. Dhanashree was a dance teacher.

The Punjab Kings player shared the post on Instagram with the caption:

"Real love is rare. Hi, my name is 'Rare.'"

Take a look:

Chahal recently shared an Instagram post amid ongoing speculation regarding his relationship with his wife. He wrote:

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, 1 am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy. Love all," he added.

Dhanashree also penned a post on Instagram, writing:

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate."

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she added.

On the professional front, Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

"Was consistently doing well" - Former India cricketer questions selectors for ignoring Yuzvendra Chahal

Aakash Chopra recently questioned the selectors for ignoring Yuzvendra Chahal despite his good form in white ball cricket. The remarks came after the 34-year-old was ignored for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"An interesting case is Yuzi Chahal's. He last played in January 2023. So it's been two years for him. It's interesting because Bhuvi would have been expensive and wouldn't have got wickets in the last 10 matches before he was dropped, but Yuzi Chahal's numbers are also very good. He has picked up a lot of wickets and was consistently doing well."

"However, he has been totally finished. His file has been closed. I have got no idea why they did that. Having said that, because it's been two years since it's been closed, there is no place for Yuzi also here because as soon as you suddenly pick him out of the blue, it will be seen as a regressive step," Chopra added.

Chahal remains India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, picking up 96 wickets in 80 matches. He last played a T20I against West Indies in August 2023. In ODIs, he has scalped 121 wickets in 72 ODIs. His last ODI appearance came in January 2023 against New Zealand.

