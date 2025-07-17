"Really bad shot" - Stuart Broad blames Indian star for England's comeback in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary pacer Stuart Broad criticised Indian star Yashasvi Jaiswal for his approach during the chase against England in the third Test. Broad feels his dismissal was a big moment that ignited a comeback for the hosts.

Notably, India were chasing 193 for a victory in the final innings at Lord's. Opening the batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Jofra Archer. Attempting to pull a short ball outside off, Jaiswal played a rash shot only to find the top edge.

Blaming the left-hander, Stuart Broad felt that it was a bad shot. His wicket allowed England to take early control.

"In a low chase, when you are defending, if you come to bowl and you've got a Sehwag, Warner, the opening batters that can take the game away from you and they up 60 for none or one off ten, the game is sort of done. So Jaiswal getting out, really bad shot, I'm surprised He just didn't look to cut it over the off-side, suddenly England are like okay, we are in. He is the player who moves the scoreboard forward," he said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast (7:50).

"As soon as Karun Nair came in, he is someone who plays each ball on merit, then England could control it and set attacking fields, create pressure. So I thought that was a really big moment. England making that breakthrough early, Jaiswal gone," he added.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 170. The hosts won by a close margin of 22 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja was the guy on England's shoulder, feels Jos Buttler

In the same conversation, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler felt that India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the guy on England's shoulder. In the chase, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. He kept fighting, keeping the visitors in the hunt.

"It is incredibly frustrating as a fielding side. You're like how do we get six balls out of the non-recognized batter. But then if you did bring the field up and Jadeja went four, four or four, six and suddenly scrambled one off the next ball, its a lot of runs. So England played the patient game. You genuinely believe that we will get this, our chance will come. We will get our chance to win the game but there is that guy on your shoulder," he said (28:22).

At one stage, India were down to 82-7. It looked like the game was all but done. However, Jadeja was involved in key partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54) and Mohammed Siraj (4 off 30). They gave it their all to take the visitors as close as possible.

Buttler felt the Indian dressing room would have had no control when Jadeja was batting with the tail.

"How about that Indian dressing room? I'm imagining few players like the game's done, I'll put my trainers on, sad about the result, maybe we should have won the game. You can imagine that dressing room. You can't see a result when it is 80 or 90 to win, and then suddenly there's that little bit of you that's going like Jadeja can do this. You've got no control. That's horrible," he expressed. (30:33)

The next Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. India will be keen to bounce back and keep the series alive with two games remaining.

