"Reason for their downfall in the few Test matches" - BCCI President Roger Binny blames Ben Stokes' captaincy for England's slide in India Test series

BCCI president Roger Binny believes Ben Stokes' aggressive captaincy has been among the primary reasons behind England's downfall in the ongoing India series.

After winning the first Test in Hyderabad, England suffered a hat-trick of losses to surrender the series with a game remaining. Since becoming England's permanent Test captain, Stokes has won 13 out of 18 matches, including never suffering a series defeat, before the Indian tour.

In a chat with the PTI, Binny feels Rohit outdueling Stokes as captain has been the key to the series outcome.

"Well, the captaincy of Ben Stokes so far he has been more aggressive, and I think that has been the (reason for their) downfall in the few Test matches. Being so aggressive and trying to take on the Indian spinners in difficult times (situations) rather than hanging around and trying to make a big score. Rohit Sharma again has been very tactful. You know he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he got his bowlers to do that," Binny said.

Roger Binny also pointed out how Rohit Sharma's patience eventually paid off despite losing the opening Test against England's unwavering aggressive approach.

"I ddon't think England changed their strategy. They went on the same attacking mode like what they did in the first Test match. But, I think, Rohit was more patient because he had the first Test in his pocket at one stage and then he let it go. He was patient enough in the next two Tests and won both," added Binny.

After winning the Hyderabad Test, England's Bazball batting style has come unstuck, with the side crossing 300 only twice in the next six innings.

While India finds itself on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, England are languishing in eighth position, ahead of only Sri Lanka.

"England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment" - Roger Binny

Expand Tweet

Roger Binny feels England should only blame themselves for their predicament after Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test in Dharamsala.

After winning a crucial toss, the visitors raced to 100/1 before an all-too-familiar collapse saw them getting bowled out for a below-par 218 in the first innings. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up nine of the 10 wickets, with third spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbing the other.

"I think England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment. I think they started well in the morning, they looked as if they would put up a fighting score. I think the Test series has been very one-sided after the first Test that England won. From then onwards, the Indian team has done well and it has dominated the series," Binny added.

India has already rattled off most of the deficit by speeding to 135/1 at the end of play on the opening day. The red-hot Yashasvi Jaiswal was the lone batter dismissed after scoring a brisk 57, while skipper Rohit Sharma is looking solid on 52.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App