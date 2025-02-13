“Rebuilding” - Star Indian pacer shares picture from NCA after injury rules him out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah took to social media on Thursday, February 13, to share a picture from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 31-year-old has been sidelined after suffering a lower back injury during the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Although he was still recovering, Bumrah was named in India's provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, on February 11, the BCCI officially confirmed that he would not be part of the tournament, with Harshit Rana replacing him.

The BCCI stated:

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement.”

Trending

As he continues to recover from the setback, the star pacer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of himself, captioning it:

“Rebuilding.”

Jasprit Bumrah has an outstanding record for India in ODIs, having taken 149 wickets in 89 matches, including two five-wicket hauls.

“Some things are not in your hands” - Gautam Gambhir reacts to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to his injury. During a press conference after India’s 3-0 whitewash of England in the ODI series on February 12, he discussed Bumrah’s absence, saying (as quoted by NDTV):

"Obviously, he has been ruled out. But all the details, I can't give you because it's up to the medical team to talk about that how long is he going to be out for and stuff because it's the medical team that decides at NCA.”

The 43-year-old emphasized that Bumrah’s absence provides an opportunity for players like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to make an impact for the team. He also highlighted that Mohammed Shami’s return has been a positive development.

Gambhir said:

“Obviously, we wanted him desperately. We know that what he can do, he's a world-class player. But then again, some things are not in your hands. So it's an opportunity for some of the young guys, like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, to put their hands up and do something for the country.”

"Sometimes these are the opportunities which you're looking for. And Harshit has been brilliant throughout the series. He's taken some important wickets. We all know what Arshdeep can deliver. So, yes, Bumrah will always be a miss. But having someone like Mohammad Shami back with his experience is always good,” he added.

India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news