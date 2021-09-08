"Recheck if captain is Kohli or Dhoni"- Fans erupt as Ashwin makes India's T20 WC Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin has made a sensational return to India's white-ball squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old last played a limited-overs international back in 2017. But he will be boarding the flight to the UAE for the showpiece event.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar had injured his finger during a warm-up game against the County Select XI. That might be the reason why Ravichandran Ashwin has been included, as he is arguably the best off-spinner available in the country.

Fans erupt over Ashwin's inclusion in India's T20 WC Squad

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Ravichandran Ashwin back in the Indian white-ball squad. The 34-year-old has been the go-to bowler in Test cricket, and fans believe he deserves a go after more than four years in exile. Here is what they had to say:

India going with Ashwin, Axar, Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy as the spinners for the T20 World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2021

That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors .



M S DHONI - that's a master stroke too 😉💞🙂



Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021

So he does make it. Ashwin. That’s the talking point. Been saying all day. https://t.co/Qdhcu1U0yi — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 8, 2021

I don't think this is what i had in mind when I was hoping for a Dhoni-Ashwin reunion. pic.twitter.com/Lw2m3GF71p — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 8, 2021

Spin heavy side. Team back to Ashwin-Jadeja from Kuldeep-Chahal. I had to recheck if captain is Kohli or Dhoni. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 8, 2021

BIG BREAKING: Ravi Ashwin in T20 World Cup squad! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 8, 2021

R Ashwin is back in limited overs cricket after a 4-year hiatus. Surprised not to see Chahal in the team @BCCI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 8, 2021

Good all round squad . Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia https://t.co/fiyRto037B — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2021

Kohli compensating Ashwin for England series by picking in T20 World Cup squad. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 8, 2021

Some of the shocking exclusions in the T20 WC squad are that of Shikhar Dhawan and the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shikhar Dhawan has been a prolific run-scorer for India in white-ball cricket. He has also been the top scorer for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. But inconsistency at the international level of late has cost him his place in the team for the showpiece event.

The duo of Yadav and Chahal had been India's go-to attacking spinners a while. Chahal, especially, even impressed in the recent tour to Sri Lanka. That makes Chahal's exclusion a surprising one.

Axar Patel, on the other hand, has been a touch fortuitous to have received a call-up to the squad. He has performed well in the IPL, but his selection ahead of Chahal is a surprise.

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are the reserve players that will travel with India's T20 WC squad.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

