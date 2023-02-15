Record Alert: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets 

Deepti Sharma has become the first Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20Is. The 25-year-old achieved the feat in the ongoing game against West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15.

Deepti was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/15 in her four overs as India Women restricted WI-W to 118/6 in 20 overs.

So far, the all-rounder has scalped 100 wickets in 89 T20Is. She also eclipsed Poonam Yadav, who had taken 98 wickets in 72 games. Overall, Anisa Mohammed of WI-W is at the top of the charts with 125 dismissals in 117 T20Is.

Interestingly, no India men’s player has entered the 100 wickets club in T20Is. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the tally with 91 scalps in 75 games.

Deepti recently emerged as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in five games in the recently concluded T20I series involving South Africa Women (SA-W) and WI-W. She will look to play a vital role as India Women aim to win their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

After emerging victorious in their opening clash against Pakistan, the Women in Blue will now look to beat WI-W to enter the playoffs.

UP Warriorz buy Deepti Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore ahead of inaugural WPL season

Deepti Sharma was recently bought for Rs 2.6 crore by UP Warriorz ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The Agra-born cricketer is likely to lead the franchise in WPL 2023.

UP Warriorz full squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

WPL 2023 will kickstart on Saturday, March 4, with the final scheduled to be played on March 26. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

