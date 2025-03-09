Record Alert: Rohit Sharma achieves unique milestone during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai

India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a unique milestone during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The right-handed batter became the leading run-scorer at the venue, going past Scotland’s Richie Berrington (424 runs in 11 innings).

Ad

The 37-year-old needed only four runs to go past Berrington when he walked out to bat in the all-important final. He achieved the milestone in the very first over of India’s run chase against the Black Caps. The Mumbai batter unlocked the feat with his trademark six over square leg off Kyle Jamieson on the second delivery of the contest.

Most runs in ODIs at Dubai:

Rohit Sharma – 425* in 10 innings Richie Berrington – 424 runs in 11 innings George Munsey – 395 runs in nine innings Mohammad Hafeez – 379 in 14 innings Babar Azam – 358 in seven innings

Ad

Trending

Notably, Rohit Sharma-led India played all their ongoing Champions Trophy matches (five games) in Dubai despite Pakistan being the original hosts due to geopolitical tension between the neighboring countries.

Rohit Sharma completes 1,000 runs against New Zealand in ODIs

Rohit Sharma also completed 1,000 runs against the Kiwis during his knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He needed just three runs to reach the landmark, becoming the seventh Indian batter to do so. The opening batter has two tons and five half-centuries against the Kiwis in the format.

Ad

Most runs against New Zealand in ODIs (Indians):

Sachin Tendulkar – 1750 runs in 41 innings Virat Kohli – 1656 runs* in 32 innings Virender Sehwag – 1157 in 23 innings Mohammad Azharuddin – 1118 in 39 innings Sourav Ganguly – 1079 in 31 innings Rahul Dravid – 1032 in 31 innings

Team India are chasing 252 against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 39 without loss after six overs, with Rohit (28 off 25) and Shubman Gill (6 off 11) in the middle.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news