Record Alert: Rohit Sharma surpasses Indian legend to become 2nd fastest to 11,000 ODI runs in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

India captain Rohit Sharma scripted history in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The right-hander smashed a boundary off Mustafizur Rahman in the fourth over of the chase to reach 11,000 runs in ODIs, becoming the second fastest to reach the landmark.

Ad

In the process, the 37-year-old broke legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s record and only finished behind modern-day legend Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. Rohit walked out to bat with 12 runs needed for the aforementioned landmark.

Interestingly, all the three players have served as India's captain across formats. Erstwhile India skipper Sourav Ganguly is also part of the top five list.

Fewest innings to 11,000 ODI runs

222 Virat Kohli

261 Rohit Sharma

276 Sachin Tendulkar

286 Ricky Ponting

288 Sourav Ganguly

Ad

Trending

Rohit recently returned to form with a century against England in ODIs. The swashbuckling opener loves performing in ICC events and will be keen to guide the Men in Blue to consecutive trophies after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill begin India’s 229-run chase against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have provided a solid start against Bangladesh in a 229-run chase in their opening game of the Champions Trophy.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 46 without loss after 7.2 overs.

Ad

Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 228 in 49.4 overs. Mohammed Shami delivered with the ball, bagging a fifer. Harshit Rana and Axar Patel also bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat for Bangladesh, scoring 100 off 118 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and six boundaries. He shared a 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali after the team were reduced to 35/5 inside nine overs. The latter chipped in with 68 off 114 deliveries.

Ad

Rohit Sharma and company will be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note ahead of the high-voltage Indo-Pak clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news