Record Alert: Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman batter to achieve unique feat during ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter to score centuries across all three formats during the first T20I against England Women at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, June 28. The left-hander smashed her maiden T20I century, scoring 112 runs off 62 balls at a stunning strike rate of 180.65 with the help of three sixes and 15 boundaries.

With the ton, Mandhana also became the first Indian and Asian batter to achieve the unique feat. Overall, she is the fifth player to reach the milestone, joining Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont (both England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), and Beth Mooney (Australia) on the elite list of women batters with centuries across all formats.

During her spectacular knock, Smriti Mandhana also shared a 77 and 94-run partnerships with Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol for the first and second wickets, respectively.

Smriti Mandhana and Shree Charani star as India Women hand England Women their biggest defeat in T20Is

A clinical batting and bowling display led by Smriti Mandhana and Shree Charani, respectively, helped India Women hand England Women their biggest T20I defeat by winning the series opener by 97 runs.

Asked to bat first, the Women in Blue put up 210/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mandhana top scored with 112, while Harleen Deol and Shafali Verma chipped in with 43 (23) and 20 (22), respectively.

Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh (12 off 6) was the third batter to reach double digits. Lauren Bell starred with the ball for England, finishing with figures of 3/27, while Emily Arlott and Sophie Ecclestone bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 113 in 14.5 overs. Shree Charani emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, returning with exceptional figures of 4/12 in her 3.5 overs. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma bagged two wickets apiece. Amanjot Kaur and Arundhati Reddy also scalped one wicket apiece.

English skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt put up the lone fight with the bat for England, scoring 66 off 42 deliveries, comprising 10 boundaries.

Biggest defeat margins for ENG-W in T20Is (by runs) [Via Cricbuzz]

97 runs vs IND-W, Trent Bridge, 2025 93 runs vs AUS-W, Chelmsford, 2019 72 runs vs AUS-W, Adelaide, 2025 57 runs vs AUS-W, Sydney, 2025 57 runs vs AUS-W, Brabourne, 2018

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, June 1.

Click here to check out the ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I full scorecard.

