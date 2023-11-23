“Relax Australia” – Mohammad Kaif reacts to David Warner’s remarks, backs India as best team in 2023 World Cup

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently reacted to Australian opener David Warner while backing his decision to label India as the best team in the 2023 World Cup. The comments came afterWarner said that what matters is how the team performs on the field and not the paper in the ultimate clash.

For the unversed, the Men in Blue won 10 matches on the trot in the marquee ICC tournament but failed to cross the final hurdle. Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India by six wickets in the summit clash, courtesy of a century from Travis Head. Previously, the Aussies bundled out the hosts for 240 in 50 overs.

Here’s how the development unfolded between Kaif and Warner:

Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“It hasn't yet sunk in. A team so good, easily the best in the tournament, losing the final. But everyone will remember the journey of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid and their boys. You did us proud, you will continue to do so with your entertaining and aggressive brand of cricket.”

Australian commentator and broadcaster reshared the post and wrote:

“I think someone needs to remind former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif that World Cup finals are won on a cricket field and not on paper.”

Warner responded to the post:

“I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day, you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come.”

In response, Kaif wrote:

“Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners. More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team. Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia.”

Mohammad Kaif had scored a three-ball duck when India played in the 2003 World Cup final. Sourav Ganguly-led India lost the match against Ricky Ponting's Australia by 125 runs.

“We’re still buzzing” – Pat Cummins reacts to sixth World Cup glory for Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins is currently celebrating the success of winning the ODI World Cup for a record sixth time.

The 30-year-old recently told the reporters at Sydney Airport:

"So, we're still buzzing, it's been an awesome couple of days and I think we'll be smiling for a fair while. I think they have created their own legacy.”

He continued:

"I mean, a World Cup, you only get one chance every four years, and especially playing someone like India, it's hard. So to be put up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, that's -- it doesn't get any better than that."

For the unversed, Australia lost the first two games against India and South Africa before registering nine consecutive wins to become world champions.