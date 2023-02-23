"Relentless with everything that he does" - Ben Stokes hails James Anderson after becoming No.1 Test bowler again

England Test captain Ben Stokes has claimed that James Anderson seems unstoppable, having climbed to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings aged 40. The seam-bowling all-rounder believes England are incredibly lucky to have him.

Anderson, who will make his 179th Test appearance in Wellington against New Zealand, became the oldest player to top the rankings since Aussie leg-spinner Clare Grimmet did it in 1936. The right-arm seamer took four wickets in the first Test against the Kiwis and has reached the summit for the second time.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Jimmy moves to #1 in the 40-year-old James Anderson is the best men's Test bowler in the world.Jimmy moves to #1 in the @ICC men's Test bowling rankings 🥇 40-year-old James Anderson is the best men's Test bowler in the world.Jimmy moves to #1 in the @ICC men's Test bowling rankings 🥇🐐 https://t.co/0HFBzBbp9R

Speaking in Wellington ahead of the second Test on Friday, Stokes said Anderson is relentless at everything he does and the go-to bowler for every England captain.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Albeit him being 40, I just can't see him stopping. Every time he turns out there he's one of the main guys you throw the ball to when you feel like you need a wicket. He's just relentless with everything that he does."

"We're very lucky to have him. Rightfully so he's back at the top. I know sometimes those rankings don't mean much to people, but in our opinion he has been one of he best, if not the best, for longer what these rankings say."

It was also in Wellington that the 40-year-old first bowled with his long-standing new-ball bowling partner Stuart Broad. The first Test saw them become the most prolific bowling pair in history, going past Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne's record of 1001 scalps.

"He's phenomenal and has been for a long period of time" - Tim Southee on James Anderson

Tim Southee. (Image Credits: Getty)

New Zealand captain Tim Southee also echoed the sentiment and reckons that it's phenomenal to see a 40-year-old leading the standings. The 34-year-old seamer stated:

"He's phenomenal and has been for a long period of time. To have played as many Test matches as he's had is phenomenal on it's own. He doesn't look like he's slowing down any stage. To see a 40-year-old sitting at the top of the charts is pretty impressive."

England Cricket @englandcricket



We have named an unchanged side for the second Test against New Zealand! 🦁 #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 We have named an unchanged side for the second Test against New Zealand! 🦁🇳🇿 #NZvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Meanwhile, England will have their eyes on securing their first Test series win in New Zealand since 2018.

