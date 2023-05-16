“Remind me when I was dismissed by him” – Steve Smith sarcastically replies to reports of Jofra Archer being ruled out of the Ashes

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith came with a sarcastic reply to reports of Jofra Archer being ruled out of the upcoming Ashes on Tuesday, May 16.

This came after “Code Cricket” tweeted that the England pacer terrorized Australian batters four years ago. It added that the visitors, including Steve Smith, can now breathe a sign of relief since Archer is now likely to miss out on the Ashes 2023.

In a tweet post, Code Cricket wrote:

“England paceman @JofraArcher terrorised Australia's batsmen four years ago. But Steve Smith and co can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England's medical staff this evening.”

In response, Smith replied:

“Terrorised? Remind me when I was dismissed by him.”

The development came after England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer has been ruled out of the entire summer due to a recurring stress fracture to his right elbow, which also forced him to leave IPL 2023 mid-season.

In a statement, ECB stated:

“Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow. He will now spend time with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management.”

For the uninitiated, Archer has never dismissed Smith in his career. The right-handed batter has amassed 94 runs off 164 balls in Tests and 16 runs off 30 balls in 50-over formats when it comes to head-to-head contests.

However, it's worth mentioning that the England speedster troubled Smith with his bouncers during that series. He picked up 22 wickets in four Tests during Ashes 2019, which ended in a tie.

Steve Smith is currently playing under Cheteshwar Pujara in County Championship

Steve Smith is currently playing under Cheteshwar Pujara’s captaincy for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two.

The right-handed batter recently made his debut against Worcestershire but failed to deliver with the bat, scoring just 30 runs. He also returned with just three runs against Leicestershire.

This came after Smith managed to score just 145 runs in four Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home.

﻿The 33-year-old will now look to return to form ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, scheduled to be played at the Oval in London from June 7.

