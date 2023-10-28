"Remind of Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist" - Fans erupt as David Warner, Travis Head share 175-run opening partnership in AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup

Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head provided a swashbuckling start to their team against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28.

The duo shared a 175-run opening partnership, which Glenn Phillips ended by dismissing Warner caught and bowled. Warner departed after scoring 81 runs off 65 deliveries, including six sixes and five boundaries.

Expand Tweet

Warner has been in blistering form in the marquee ICC tournament, having smashed consecutive centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands. The left-handed batter has now become the second-highest scorer in the World Cup, with 413 runs in six innings at an average of 82.60.

Meanwhile, Head delivered in his first outing in the tournament after recovering from his injury. The 29-year-old smashed 109 off 67, including seven sixes and 10 boundaries. Phillips eventually cleaned up the left-handed batter to bring his side back into the contest.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) compared Warner and Head to Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden following their partnership. One user wrote:

"Warner and Head taking us back to the prime 2000's era of Haydos and Gilly?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Warner and Travis Head help Australia dominate after New Zealand opt to bowl in World Cup clash

New Zealand captain Tom Latham’s decision to win the toss and bowl against Australia backfired as David Warner and Travis Head dominated them.

New Zealand made a solitary change as Jimmy Neesham replaced Mark Chapman in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Australia also made just one change as Travis Head replaced Cameron Green.

Australia lost their first two games against India and South Africa but bounced back to register a hat-trick of wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. They beat the Netherlands by 309 runs in their last game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made a flying start in the tournament with four consecutive wins against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The Blackcaps, however, lost to India by four wickets in their last match.

Follow the AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup match live scores and updates here.