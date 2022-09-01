Reports: Jason Roy likely to be omitted from England squad for Pakistan tour and 2022 T20 World Cup

In what might come as a huge shock, England's selectors are likely to take a call on Jason Roy's inclusion ahead of the Pakistan tour and T20 World Cup. According to The Telegraph, the selectors are likely to wield the ax on the opener, owing to poor form.

Roy, an indispensable member of the England team since his international debut in 2014, had a wretched T20I summer. The right-handed batter averaged a miserable 12.7 in six matches, managing only 78 runs with a best of 27. He also maintained a strike rate of only 78.

England had hoped that Roy would come into form with The Hundred and cement his place in the national side in the immediate future. However, the South African-born cricketer has scored only 51 runs at an average of 8.5 for the Oval Invincibles, including three ducks.

Matt Roller @mroller98 Jason Roy having a horror summer in T20Is: 59 runs off 80 balls across five innings



Hasn’t been lacking in intent and will have chances to put it right on Sunday and in the Hundred - but those numbers are grim Jason Roy having a horror summer in T20Is: 59 runs off 80 balls across five inningsHasn’t been lacking in intent and will have chances to put it right on Sunday and in the Hundred - but those numbers are grim

The right-handed batter also missed the Oval Invincibles' previous game due to lower back stiffness and remains doubtful for the final group game on Wednesday night. Should Roy play and deliver an impactful knock, it could sneak him into the squad for the upcoming tours.

It's worth noting that Roy's competitors, including Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Alex Hales, have performed better than the incumbent. Malan is the leading run-getter of the competition with 358 runs in eight fixtures at 59.66, while Salt has mustered 294 runs in as many games at 49.

Jacks has also stepped up, accumulating 261 runs at 52.20 in seven matches. With 251 runs in eight outings, Hales also stands an outside chance of a recall.

Moeen Ali likely to captain England in Pakistan

Moeen Ali is one of the leading all-rounders in the world. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler could struggle to return to fitness for the seven-match T20I series in Pakistan, starting on September 20th. The keeper-batter sustained a calf injury amid The Hundred, ruling him out of the remaining games of the tournament.

Hence, according to The Guardian, all-rounder Moeen Ali remains in the radar to lead the tourists on this historic tour. Buttler could still return during the latter stages of the Pakistan tour and is likely to be fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

England will announce their squad for the Pakistan tour on Friday.

