"Rest easy my angel" - Team India star posts heartbreaking video after his pet's demise

On Tuesday, September 16, Team India batter Shreyas Iyer shared an emotional video of his dog, Betty, who died recently. The right-handed batter used the song 'In the Stars' by Benson Boone and wrote, 'Rest easy my angel' in the caption, expressing his love for the pet.Iyer's pictures with Betty have surfaced earlier as well. In 2021, his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Delhi Capitals, shared two adorable photos. In the video posted on Tuesday, the 30-year-old compiled several playful and lovely moments with the dog, as fans paid their condolences.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the cricketing side of things, Iyer made a return to competitive cricket on Tuesday when India A took on Australia A in a four-day red-ball game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts didn't have a promising day as Australia A coasted to 337/5 in 73 overs, with Sam Konstas (109) and Campbell Kellaway (88) making them toil. Cooper Connolly departed for 70 in the closing stages of the day.Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squadShreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)The Mumbai-born cricketer was one of the most notable omissions from Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Despite a prolific IPL 2025 season with the bat, the Punjab Kings captain could not break into the national team's squad for the multi-nation event. The star batter's last match for the national team was the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in March.With 243 runs in five innings, he finished as the team's highest run-getter in the tournament, as the Men in Blue lifted the trophy for the third time. Having made his Test debut in November 2021, Iyer's time in the red-ball side has been intermittent, but a good series against Australia A could enable him to return to face the West Indies in the upcoming home season.