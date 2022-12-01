England notched up a mammoth score of 506/4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, December 1, in Rawalpindi. Four English batters smashed centuries on a record-breaking day.

The visiting side won the toss and chose to bat first on a batting paradise pitch. Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) gave them a sensational start with a massive 233-run opening partnership in just 35.4 overs. The duo set the tone for the English side early in the day by playing aggressively from the onset.

After a stellar first-wicket stand, England lost three wickets in a short span, giving Pakistan a much-needed opening in the game. However, things got even worse for the hosts as Harry Brook (124*) and Ollie Pope (108) resumed the onslaught and piled on the misery for the bowlers. Ben Stokes (34* off 15 balls) played a blazing cameo at the fag end to cap off a perfect day for England.

The English batters attacked relentlessly throughout the day without resorting to rash shots, which reaped rich dividends on a batting-friendly surface. Pakistan bowlers looked bereft of answers amidst the carnage of English batters. Five of the six bowlers used conceded more than six runs per over.

England's dazzling batting display against Pakistan entertained cricket fans.

"It was absolutely an incredible day really"- Nasser Hussain after England's batting dominating display on day 1

Former England captain Nasser Hussain felt that the English side had an incredible day out on Thursday against Pakistan. He heaped massive praise on the batters for putting on an exhibition by playing proper cricketing shots without slogging much.

Speaking on Sky Sports at the end of Day 1, Nasser Hussain said:

"It was absolutely an incredible day really, I keep repeating this. They did it without slogging until a little cameo from Ben Stokes right at the end there, the last half hour. They did it with style and grace. The shot that got Brookes to a hundred, summed it up really. Proper cricket batting but to get 500 in a day."

Hailing the team management, he added:

"What McCullum and Stokes have done so far is take away the fear of failure. If you can do that to any sportsperson, you’re winning three-quarters of the battle because then you can really express yourself and we’ve seen that in the last six months."

