"Revenge has been taken.. congratulations India"- Top 10 funny memes as India beat Australia in 4th T20I and win the series

Team India beat Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India notched up a decent total of 174/9 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh (46) continued to impress as he top-scored for the Men in Blue in the batting department.

Jitesh Sharma (35 in 19 balls) played a blazing cameo during the fag end of the innings to inject momentum into the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) failed to convert their starts in the top order. Playing his second T20I, Ben Dwarshius picked up three wickets for the visitors.

In response, Travis Head (31) hit a flurry of boundaries against Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar to give a brisk start to Australia. Axar Patel dismissed him in the fifth over to give a crucial breakthrough for India.

Team India pulled things back from there, courtesy of wonderful spells from spinners Ravi Bishnoi (1/17) and Axar Patel (3/16). Australia could only reach 154/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the fourth T20I match between India and Australia on Friday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"You have to bowl stump to stump in these conditions"- Team India spinner Axar Patel after match-winning spell against Australia

At the post-match presentation, left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent spell in the second innings. Reflecting on his spell, Patel said:

"I was trying for my variations as I was sitting at home for a while. Actually after the first match, I knew that the ball is coming out of my hand nicely. I was not taking too much stress, I am giving 100 percent and somebody is hitting you, you can't help. You have to bowl stump to stump in these conditions."

He continued:

"Actually, I tried to be attacking. You have to be mentally strong. If I execute my plans and they hit you, that's part and parcel of the game. If you are mentally strong, then you get the results as well. Yes I am trying to use my pace a bit."

About his preparation ahead of the series, Axar added:

"People study a lot these days. I was in a break so I was thinking what new I can bring to my game and add these small things. If I use it the match, then only you can understand how the ball is coming out and how the batters are reacting."

The two teams will next face off in the 5th and final T20I of the series on Sunday (December 3) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.