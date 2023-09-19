Team India pacer Deepak Chahar recently weighed in on maintaining a balance between playing and rest for the pacers ahead of World Cup 2023, starting October 5.

Chahar, who helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch their fifth IPL title earlier this year, felt providing the fast bowlers sufficient rest and ensuring they have enough game time to be in rhythm are both vital.

Team India are coming off a triumphant title run in the recently concluded Asia Cup and have rested the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, among others, for the first two ODIs against Australia.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Deepak Chahar said:

"Both game time and rest are important. Rest should be given to players but also they should get to play matches. Rhythm is important. It is good for a player when he is in good rhythm and can carry it forward."

The right-arm seamer also felt that the upcoming Australia series would be the ideal build-up to the World Cup, with the decision on resting players a call taken by the team management.

"We have these 2-3 matches through which we'll get good practice. Australia is a good opponent for us and we'll get to learn a lot. It is about keeping them fresh and maintaining their rhythm. It should be the management call," Chahar added.

The Men in Blue take on Australia in three ODIs, with several core players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, resting for the first two games. The final ODI will field a playing XI from the 15-member World Cup squad, with the vital cogs making their return.

The first ODI between the arch-rivals will be played in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

"That is why he is our No.1 bowler" - Deepak Chahar on Mohammed Siraj

Siraj broke several records during his incredible spell in the Asia Cup final.

Deepak Chahar also hailed fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj on his scintillating spell in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on September 17.

Siraj finished with figures of 6/21, including becoming only the third bowler to take four wickets in an over and the fastest to a five-wicket-haul, to help India demolish the Lankans for a paltry 50 all out in the 16th over.

Thanks to his match-winning spell, the Men in Blue clinched their eighth Asia Cup title in the 16 editions of the tournament played.

"He bowled brilliantly. He has been bowling brilliantly since past year and so that is why he is our Number one bowler. We have not won a big tournament in long so it's good we won the Asia Cup. It will give us a huge boost heading into the Works Cup," Chahar said.

The CSK pacer also felt that Jasprit Bumrah looked in terrific rhythm throughout the Asia Cup despite not picking a massive haul of wickets.

"In Cricket, wickets are not in your control. What matters is how you bowl. Sometimes you do not bowl well but get wickets but sometimes you just do not even if you bowl well. Bumrah is bowling well, he is in good rhythm," he added.

Bumrah only picked up four wickets in his three bowling stints yet conceded runs at a miserly 4.17 runs per over.

Deepak Chahar concluded by stating Team India has an excellent opportunity to win their third ODI World Cup, considering the benefit of home advantage.

"India has good chances in the tournament since our batting and bowling is doing really great. We won last time when it was held in India. Players know the pitches and conditions well and enjoy home advantage. Cannot predict top four teams since all teams are good," Chahar stated.

The home teams have emerged victorious in the last three 50-over World Cups, with India, Australia, and England winning in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Following the Australia ODIs, Team India will face off against the same opponent in their World Cup opener at Chennai on October 8.