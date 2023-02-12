"Richa Ghosh doing Virat Kohli against Pakistan" - Fans laud wicketkeeper-batter as she powers India to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan

Richa Ghosh played a match-winning knock as India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. She and Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 58-run stand to gun down the target with one over to spare.

Chasing 150 for the win, the Women in Blue had a slow start with Yastika Bhatia getting out after a 20-ball 17. However, Jemimah and Shafali Verma steadied the ship with a decent 27-run stand but a few quick wickets put Pakistan in pole position.

Bismah Maroof and Co. capitalized on the momentum with the asking rate going above 10. But Richa Ghosh shifted gears in the 18th over, hitting three consecutive boundaries off Aiman Anwar to put India back in the game.

Fans were in awe of her finishing skills and showered praise on the young wicketkeeper-batter. Many also reckoned that Richa is the best finisher to grace the Indian women's team.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India, brute force. Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India, brute force.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Richa Ghosh is only 19 and maybe that's why she's not very well versed with the concept of pressure 🤷 Richa Ghosh is only 19 and maybe that's why she's not very well versed with the concept of pressure 🤷

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Get in! Richa Ghosh's net session being live streamed. Get in! Richa Ghosh's net session being live streamed.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Richa Ghosh, what a star! Richa Ghosh, what a star!

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



These conditions were also suited to how Jemimah plays - Nimble wrists and runs like a jackrabbit between the wickets. It was always going to be a tricky chase and India needed a Richa Ghosh specialThese conditions were also suited to how Jemimah plays - Nimble wrists and runs like a jackrabbit between the wickets. It was always going to be a tricky chase and India needed a Richa Ghosh special 👏👏👏These conditions were also suited to how Jemimah plays - Nimble wrists and runs like a jackrabbit between the wickets.

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Richa Ghosh: Dropped for Commonwealth Games 2022



Both of them combine for India's highest ever successful chase at #T20WorldCup Jemimah Rodrigues: Dropped for ODI World Cup 2022Richa Ghosh: Dropped for Commonwealth Games 2022Both of them combine for India's highest ever successful chase at #T20WorldCup and the 2nd highest for any team at Jemimah Rodrigues: Dropped for ODI World Cup 2022Richa Ghosh: Dropped for Commonwealth Games 2022Both of them combine for India's highest ever successful chase at #T20WorldCup and the 2nd highest for any team at #T20WorldCup

Vishal. @SportyVishaI Richa Ghosh doing Virat kohli against Pakistan Richa Ghosh doing Virat kohli against Pakistan 🔥

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 Richa Ghosh, take a bow! Richa Ghosh, take a bow!

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Every time Richa plays this way, all I think about is how she wasn't even picked in the CWG squad six months ago. Every time Richa plays this way, all I think about is how she wasn't even picked in the CWG squad six months ago.

rishit🤍 @sonismydaddy richa ghosh what a player richa ghosh what a player

Dalmia @thesonofsports #INDvsAUS Richa Ghosh might surprise everyone in the auction tomorrow. #INDvAUS Richa Ghosh might surprise everyone in the auction tomorrow. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS

Mike @Mike80940135 Ur shots doesnt show any difference compared to mens team. Impressed with ur finishing knock #T20WorldCup2023 Richa ghoshUr shots doesnt show any difference compared to mens team. Impressed with ur finishing knock #INDvsPAK Richa ghosh 💥 Ur shots doesnt show any difference compared to mens team. Impressed with ur finishing knock #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023

पाक का बाप @pakkabaap18 🤣🤣 jemimah this innings>>>> babar chomu whole career 🤣 @ICC Richa ghosh is the greatest finisher in women's cricket she finished whole Pakistan single handedly🤣🤣 jemimah this innings>>>> babar chomu whole career 🤣 @ICC Richa ghosh is the greatest finisher in women's cricket she finished whole Pakistan single handedly 😂😂🤣🤣 jemimah this innings>>>> babar chomu whole career 🤣

Jemimah kept up the momentum in the penultimate over of the match, striking three fours to take India home convincingly. She remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls, including eight boundaries, while Richa chipped in with a 20-ball 31, with the help of five fours.

India have made a great start to the tournament, winning their first game, and will hope to continue their momentum as they eye their first ICC trophy.

"Jemi and Richa played really well" - Harmanpreet Kaur on India's match-winners

Harmanpreet Kaur showered huge praise on Jemimah and Richa, saying that they batted sensibly. She also reckoned that everyone is keen to do well for the team, which is a good sign for the future.

"It was a good game," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Pakistan batted well but we wanted to win and Jemi and Richa played really well. Very sensible batting from both of them. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever gets the opportunity they are pushing themselves. It's a good sign for us."

India will lock horns with the West Indies in their second game at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

