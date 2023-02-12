Create

"Richa Ghosh doing Virat Kohli against Pakistan" - Fans laud wicketkeeper-batter as she powers India to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan

By Ankush Das
Modified Feb 12, 2023 22:23 IST
Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh played a match-winning knock against Pakistan.

Richa Ghosh played a match-winning knock as India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. She and Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 58-run stand to gun down the target with one over to spare.

Chasing 150 for the win, the Women in Blue had a slow start with Yastika Bhatia getting out after a 20-ball 17. However, Jemimah and Shafali Verma steadied the ship with a decent 27-run stand but a few quick wickets put Pakistan in pole position.

Bismah Maroof and Co. capitalized on the momentum with the asking rate going above 10. But Richa Ghosh shifted gears in the 18th over, hitting three consecutive boundaries off Aiman Anwar to put India back in the game.

Fans were in awe of her finishing skills and showered praise on the young wicketkeeper-batter. Many also reckoned that Richa is the best finisher to grace the Indian women's team.

Here are some of the reactions:

#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK4-4-4 in the 18th over.Richa Ghosh on fire. scroll.in/field/1043740/… https://t.co/XYoaMInVNU
Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India, brute force.
Richa Ghosh is only 19 and maybe that's why she's not very well versed with the concept of pressure 🤷
Get in! Richa Ghosh's net session being live streamed.
Richa Ghosh, what a star!
Richa Ghosh, the game changer. 🇮🇳#INDvPAK #SportsYaari
Lets go girlssssss!! @BCCIWomen #INDvPAK #RichaGhosh #Jemimah 🇮🇳🇮🇳🫡🫡 #T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/Of5rYKRDWJ
Richa Ghosh is going to be the star of #WPL2023 and also at the #WPLAuction 🙌 #INDvsPAK #PakvsInd
It was always going to be a tricky chase and India needed a Richa Ghosh special 👏👏👏These conditions were also suited to how Jemimah plays - Nimble wrists and runs like a jackrabbit between the wickets.
#RichaGhosh, the finisher of India #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #INDvPAK https://t.co/zP5QVt4UlS
Jemimah Rodrigues: Dropped for ODI World Cup 2022Richa Ghosh: Dropped for Commonwealth Games 2022Both of them combine for India's highest ever successful chase at #T20WorldCup and the 2nd highest for any team at #T20WorldCup
Remember the Name Richa Ghosh ❤️ https://t.co/1bRHSGScs2
Richa Ghosh Tonight:https://t.co/nA5RhFckXt
Richa Ghosh doing Virat kohli against Pakistan 🔥
Richa Ghosh 🌟
Richa Ghosh, take a bow!
Every time Richa plays this way, all I think about is how she wasn't even picked in the CWG squad six months ago.
richa ghosh what a player
Richa Ghosh might surprise everyone in the auction tomorrow. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS
Richa Ghosh and Rodriguez 💥💥#INDvsPAK#T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/3dgcl2jNSJ
Richa ghosh 💥 Ur shots doesnt show any difference compared to mens team. Impressed with ur finishing knock #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023
@ICC Richa ghosh is the greatest finisher in women's cricket she finished whole Pakistan single handedly 😂😂🤣🤣 jemimah this innings>>>> babar chomu whole career 🤣
@imfemalecricket Excellent piece of power hitting from young Richa Ghosh. 🔥🔥
#RichaGhosh, the finisher of India #INDvsPAK #PAKvsIND #INDvPAK https://t.co/zP5QVt4UlS

Jemimah kept up the momentum in the penultimate over of the match, striking three fours to take India home convincingly. She remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls, including eight boundaries, while Richa chipped in with a 20-ball 31, with the help of five fours.

India have made a great start to the tournament, winning their first game, and will hope to continue their momentum as they eye their first ICC trophy.

"Jemi and Richa played really well" - Harmanpreet Kaur on India's match-winners

Harmanpreet Kaur showered huge praise on Jemimah and Richa, saying that they batted sensibly. She also reckoned that everyone is keen to do well for the team, which is a good sign for the future.

"It was a good game," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Pakistan batted well but we wanted to win and Jemi and Richa played really well. Very sensible batting from both of them. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever gets the opportunity they are pushing themselves. It's a good sign for us."

India will lock horns with the West Indies in their second game at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

