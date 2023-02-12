"Richa Ghosh doing Virat Kohli against Pakistan" - Fans laud wicketkeeper-batter as she powers India to 7-wicket win vs Pakistan

Richa Ghosh played a match-winning knock as India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. She and Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 58-run stand to gun down the target with one over to spare.
Chasing 150 for the win, the Women in Blue had a slow start with Yastika Bhatia getting out after a 20-ball 17. However, Jemimah and Shafali Verma steadied the ship with a decent 27-run stand but a few quick wickets put Pakistan in pole position.
Bismah Maroof and Co. capitalized on the momentum with the asking rate going above 10. But Richa Ghosh shifted gears in the 18th over, hitting three consecutive boundaries off Aiman Anwar to put India back in the game.
Fans were in awe of her finishing skills and showered praise on the young wicketkeeper-batter. Many also reckoned that Richa is the best finisher to grace the Indian women's team.
Jemimah kept up the momentum in the penultimate over of the match, striking three fours to take India home convincingly. She remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls, including eight boundaries, while Richa chipped in with a 20-ball 31, with the help of five fours.
India have made a great start to the tournament, winning their first game, and will hope to continue their momentum as they eye their first ICC trophy.
"Jemi and Richa played really well" - Harmanpreet Kaur on India's match-winners
Harmanpreet Kaur showered huge praise on Jemimah and Richa, saying that they batted sensibly. She also reckoned that everyone is keen to do well for the team, which is a good sign for the future.
"It was a good game," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Pakistan batted well but we wanted to win and Jemi and Richa played really well. Very sensible batting from both of them. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever gets the opportunity they are pushing themselves. It's a good sign for us."
India will lock horns with the West Indies in their second game at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.
