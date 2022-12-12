 "Richa, khatam karke aana hai haan" - Smriti Mandhana on what she told Richa Ghosh after being dismissed 

While Smriti Mandhana went all guns blazing at one end in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday (December 11), Richa Ghosh had just walked out to bat.

The southpaw lost her wicket just four balls after Ghosh's arrival and suddenly Australia were back in the game with two new batters at the crease. The Indians, chasing 187, still needed 39 runs from 21 balls at the time.

However, Mandhana spurred her teammate on by letting her know that it was her responsibility to win the game for India. The youngster responded brilliantly by smashing her very next ball for a six. Her unbeaten cameo of 26 from just 13 balls helped the Women in Blue take the game to the Super Over and later win it.

In a video posted by BCCI, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh had a chat about that conversation in the middle, and here's what the Indian vice-captain said:

"When I got out, I just told Richa, 'Richa, khatam karke aana hai haan (Richa you have to finish off the game).' The way she replied confidently, 'Haa didi,' I knew she was going to do something special."

Smriti Mandhana on her fantastic 79 against Australia

Smriti Mandhana won the Player of the Match award for the second T20I against Australia following her incredible knock of 79 at the top of the order. Mandhana got those runs off just 49 balls, smashing nine fours and four sixes.

After the game, she spoke about how her plan was to bat deep and let other batters play their natural game around her. The southpaw also agreed that the way she got dismissed was a bit 'stupid' as she was bowled by Annabel Sutherland while attempting a scoop.

Mandhana feels she should've stayed at the crease until the end of the match and said:

"It was quite a special occasion, given that we were 1-0 down in the series and chasing around 187 with such a huge crowd backing us. My role was clear that I had to bat deep.

"The shot on which I got dismissed was a bit stupid, but my plan was clear because I knew whoever would bat with me had the ability to score at a strike rate of 140."

Smriti Mandhana also thanked the crowd after the game in a heartfelt message and urged them to support the Indian team in the remaining three T20Is too.

Poll : 0 votes