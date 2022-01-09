"He showed the mettle, fight, and intent" - Ricky Ponting impressed with Zak Crawley's display in Sydney

Ricky Ponting has predicted a bright future for England's Zak Crawley after an impressive knock in the second innings of the Sydney Test. The former Aussie captain praised Crawley's attitude and his intent to put pressure on Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Crawley, who replaced Rory Burns in the third Test, showed character in the second innings in Sydney. The right-handed opening batter crafted a stroke-filled 77 as England pulled off a thrilling draw. The 23-year old also top-scored for the tourists in the fourth innings.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Steve Smith nearly stole the show - with the ball - but England clung on for a draw in a dramatic finish #Ashes Steve Smith nearly stole the show - with the ball - but England clung on for a draw in a dramatic finish #Ashes

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting believes Zak Crawley's positive innings has ensured his spot for some time. Observing how the youngster pounced on anything worth hitting a boundary, Ponting stated:

"One innings like that for a struggling English team that are devoid of what looks to be a lot of batting talent, he probably locks himself in for another couple of years of Test cricket on the back of one innings. He showed the mettle, he showed the fight, he showed the intent."

Ponting added:

"He was happy to try and put a bit of pressure back on Cummins and Starc. If they overpitched, he whacked it down on the ground and if they were a fraction short, he was good enough to pull them through midwicket. I liked what I saw and, more importantly, I liked the attitude."

The visitors clung on for a draw as Australia attempted to win their fourth Test on the trot in Sydney. Crawley, who said he was confident of scoring a hundred before the Sydney Test, struck 13 boundaries in his innings. England avoided a 4-0 result in the fourth innings and dashed Australia's hopes of a clean sweep.

"He'll have some technical things he's got to work through" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

However, the Tasmanian feels the Kent batter must restore consistency, given his returns have dropped since scoring 267 against Pakistan in 2020. Stressing on how Crawley must work on his technical difficulties to sustain his place, Ponting added:

"He'll have some technical things he's got to work through. The fact that he made 267 in one Test against Pakistan and then it's taken him another 18 innings to get his next 267 runs in Test cricket says that he's had struggles."

Ponting added:

"As long as you know what your limitations are and know what you can and can't do, he will be OK. If that's the way that he's going to bat then he's just got to understand that the off-drive is going to be a really hard shot for him to play."

The fifth Test, a day-night affair, in Hobart starts on the 15th of January. England will have their task cut out in the final Test.

