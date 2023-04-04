Ricky Ponting names 2 key players for Australia ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has named two key players for the national team ahead of the 2023 World Cup later this year in India. Ponting reckons Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa must shine if Australia are to capture their sixth 50-over World Cup title this year.

Starc has been the leading wicket-taker in the last two 50-over World Cups. He played an instrumental role in Australia's 2015 campaign on home soil, taking 22 scalps in eight matches at 10.18.

Leg-spinner Zampa has also been highly effective, mainly in the middle overs, and was Australia's highest ODI wicket-taker in 2022.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting observed how effective Starc has been for a long time, showcased by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav cheaply with the new ball twice. The Tasmanian brushed aside all criticism of the tearaway speedster, given his outstanding numbers.

"It's the overall package of Mitchell Starc. He's six-foot-five, bowls in the high 140-km per hour, he's a left-armer and he swings the new ball back in as Suryakumar found out. When he's on song, he's as good as anyone in the world and has been for a long time. For lots of strange reasons, there has always been people willing to sit back and take potshots at Mitchell Starc for some of his performances. But if you have a cold hard look at the facts, particularly in white-ball cricket, his numbers are absolutely outstanding."

The recently-concluded ODI series in India saw the 32-year-old use the conditions and the new ball to devastating effect. Although Starc went wicketless in the final game, he picked up eight scalps in the first two ODIs, including a fifer in the second to bowl the hosts out for 117.

"He's going to be one of Australia's trump cards for sure" - Ricky Ponting on Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of Zampa, Ponting observed that he has been a revelation in the last few years and how keenly the leg-spinner wanted to play the Test series in India. The World Cup-winning captain also pointed out how not many teams have consistently dominated Zampa in white-ball cricket.

"He's probably been Australia's key bowler in all white-ball cricket for a long time, along with Mitchell Starc. Starc has been great but Adam Zampa for four or five years now has been a real revelation. He's been the backbone of the Australian bowling attack which probably led to him being a little bit disappointed not to be picked on a Test tour to India. For a leg-spinner to become a very, very consistent performer, it's very rare that teams get on top of him and get hold of him. He's going to be one of Australia's trump cards for sure."

ICC @ICC Adam Zampa reaps rewards for a good ODI series against India

Career-high rating for Shubman Gill



More from the latest bit.ly/3KeYFCK



#ICCRankings Adam Zampa reaps rewards for a good ODI series against IndiaCareer-high rating for Shubman GillMore from the latest @MRFWorldwide Rankings update 🔸 Adam Zampa reaps rewards for a good ODI series against India🔸 Career-high rating for Shubman GillMore from the latest @MRFWorldwide Rankings update 👉 bit.ly/3KeYFCK#ICCRankings https://t.co/b5IRMnPtdB

Zampa played a vital role in Australia's 21-run victory in the series-deciding ODI in Chennai, bagging figures of 10-0-45-4. His dismissal of Hardik Pandya was the turning point in the contest.

Poll : 0 votes