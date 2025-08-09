Ricky Ponting picks top five batters of all-time post 2025 ENG vs IND Tests; excludes Virat Kohli

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 09, 2025 20:26 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Ricky Ponting shared his insights on the greatest batters he has seen on a cricketing field [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting picked his top five Test batters of all time after the thrilling India-England Test series. The two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain called former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara the most skillful batter he had played against.

Ad

However, Ponting felt former Indian batters Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were the best from a technique standpoint. He added England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson to round off his best five batters.

While assessing where Joe Root stands among the all-time greats, Ponting said in an interview (via The Times):

"Brian Lara was the most skilful batsman I played against and when I was captain he gave me more sleepless nights than anybody. Sachin was technically as good as anyone I’ve seen, along with Rahul Dravid; I’d put Joe in there now as well, and Kane Williamson."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The legendary Aussie captain also called former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis the greatest cricketer he had seen and had special praise for current England Test captain Ben Stokes.

"Stokes is a hard one. Numbers don’t define him. It’s been about moments with him, he’s a situation player. When things get toughest he’s been at his best. When you’re talking about the greats, you’ve got to talk about impact on games," he added.
Ad

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer and centurion across formats with 34,357 and 100, respectively. Meanwhile, Dravid (7th), Lara (8th), and Root (9th) are at the back end of the top 10 among run-scorers in international cricket.

"Joe probably wasn’t a great player for his first 100 games" - Ricky Ponting

Ad

Ricky Ponting believes Joe Root has turned himself into an all-time great batter with his remarkable performances over the last half-decade. The 34-year-old became the second all-time leading run-scorer in Tests behind only Tendulkar in the recently concluded India series.

Root has scored a remarkable 22 of his 39 Test centuries since the start of the 2021 season.

"What he’s done the past five years is extraordinary. Look at the numbers: he’s got 13,500 runs. I rank players on how long they can stay at the top of their powers. You can be a great player for 30 to 40 games but can you do it for 150 games? Joe probably wasn’t a great player for his first 100 games — he had 17 hundreds in 97 Tests — but he’s turned into a great player. He has got 21 hundreds in his past 60 games (before the Oval Test)," said Ponting (via the aforementioned source).

The former England captain is currently on 13,543 Test runs and only 2,378 runs behind Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications