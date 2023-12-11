"Rinku Singh is the ideal batter for India at No.6"- Jaques Kallis on India's star finisher

South African former all-rounder Jaques Kallis believes Indian batter Rinku Singh is the "ideal batter" for the Men in Blue at the No. 6 position. Kallis stated that Rinku has shown enough composure as well as ability to adapt to the match situation and hasn't batted in just one gear.

Rinku has become an overnight sensation for Team India, thanks to his incredible start to life in international cricket in the shortest format. In 10 T20I games, the southpaw has scored 180 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 187.50 and an average of 60.

Speaking to Star Sports, Jaques Kaliis explained why Rinku Singh should be a lock-in for the Men in Blue at No.6. He said:

"He's (Rinku) a class act. You know, as we've seen over the last few months, what he's done for India. Finishing games. It's not just silly cricket. It's a real good cricketing shots when it needs to be. He can attack when he needs to do that towards the back end of an innings. The ideal batter to be batting at number six."

"In case one doesn't come off, you've got a few others that can step up and do it": Jaques Kallis on what Rinku Singh adds to the Indian line-up

Jaques Kallis also feels that the presence of Rinku Singh as a finisher down the order will help other batters in the Indian team express themselves and play more fearlessly.

The former cricketer reckons the southpaw is more than capable of handling the responsibility of taking his team to a competitive total or chase a total down, even if there's a batting collapse. Kallis said:

"Along with the rest, the team, that's a formidable finishing to an innings. In case one doesn't come off, you know, you've got a few others that can step up and do it. So for me, Rinku should be the number six and given a proper opportunity."

After the first T20I between India and South Africa was washed out, the next game will be played at Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

