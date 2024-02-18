“RIP BAZBALL” - Fans erupt as England lose to India by 434 runs in 3rd Test

England lost the third Test of the ongoing series against India by 434 runs on Sunday, February 18. With the loss, the Ben Stokes-led side slipped 1-2 behind in the five-match Test series.

Chasing 557, the visitors were bundled out for 122 in 39.4 overs. Mark Wood top scored with 33 off 15 balls, with the help of one maximum and six boundaries, to take his team past the three-figure mark. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India with a five-wicket haul.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted England’s Bazball brand of cricket after the loss. One user wrote:

"RIP BAZBALL (2022-2024), WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yashasvi Jaiswal stars with double century as India become first team to declare against England in Bazball era

Earlier on Day 4 of the Test, the hosts declared at 430/4 against England, thanks to a double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 214 off 236 deliveries in an innings laced with 12 sixes and 14 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved ton, scoring 91 off 151, with the help of two sixes and nine boundaries. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who was run out unfortunately for 62 (66) in the first innings, remained 68 not out off 72, hitting three sixes and six boundaries.

England were earlier bundled out for 319 in their first innings, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring 153 off 151, hitting two sixes and 23 boundaries. The visitors suffered a collapse in their first innings, losing their last eight wickets for just 95 runs.

Batting first, India had put up 445 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from India captain Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225). Mark Wood impressed with the ball, bagging a four-fer.

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which starts on February 23.

Click here to check out the full IND vs ENG 3rd Test scorecard.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App