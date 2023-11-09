"RIP Kudrat ka Nizam"- Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka clinically and inch closer to 4th semis spot in 2023 World Cup

New Zealand registered a comprehensive five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the 41st match of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday (November 9) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Courtesy of the win, they have inched closer to securing the fourth semi-final spot. Afghanistan and Pakistan still have a match to go and can equal the Kiwis' points tally, but their net-run rate is poor compared to New Zealand.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka bundled out for 171 in 46.4 overs. Opener Kusal Perera hit an aggressive half-century and gave a brisk start to the Lankans. However, the other top and middle-order batters failed miserably as Sri Lanka collapsed to 128/9.

Maheesh Theekshana (38) and Dilshan Madushanka (19) then put together 43 runs and showed some fight. New Zealand batters then came out and played attacking cricket to chase down the target in 23.2 overs, boosting their net run rate.

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions to a one-sided match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Hopefully things will go our way and it will be amazing to play India in the semi-final": New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

At the post-match presentation, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson reflected on the comfortable victory against Sri Lanka and said:

"Really good performance. Early wickets and then spin became very difficult to face. We expected the first one to be a bit like that. We thought there would be weather around but it didn't play a part. Hard to predict those things. Pitch became very slow as the game progressed.

He continued:

"Overall, the guys showed intent and very happy with the performance. Perera can take the game away from it was great to take those early wickets. Managed to bring our 5th and 6th spinner in the equation is always good."

"We have a couple more days left, not sure what we would be doing. Hopefully things will go our way and it will be amazing to play India in the semi-final."

Do you think Pakistan can find a way to beat England by a massive margin and reach the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.