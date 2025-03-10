Rishabh Pant breaks into Bhangra with Shubman Gill's father after 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant showed off his dancing skills as India celebrated after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand in the final by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

After winning the match, the Indian team members and the coaching staff were out on the ground, celebrating the Champions Trophy triumph. Rishabh Pant was seen hugging opener Shubman Gill's father Lakhwinder Singh.

The two then broke into bhangra as both of them danced in joy. Pant called Arshdeep Singh, who was standing close by, along with Gill, as the four of them posed for a picture.

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Batting first, New Zealand put up a fighting total of 251/7 on the board. However, it did not prove enough as India got over the line, finishing at 254/6, winning by four wickets and an over to spare.

Rishabh Pant, who was a part of India's 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, did not get the opportunity to play in a single game during the tournament.

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten

India remained the only unbeaten team in the 2025 Champions Trophy as they defeated New Zealand in the final to claim the title. The Men in Blue began their campaign against Bangladesh, winning by six wickets.

Next up, they faced arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they trashed by six wickets. In their final group-stage game against New Zealand, India registered a 44-run win to continue their unbeaten run and topped Group A heading into the semifinal.

Rohit Sharma and his troops faced Australia in the semifinal and continued the momentum, beating them by four wickets to enter the final. With their win over New Zealand in the summit clash, they won the 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten.

India previously won the marquee ICC tournament in 2002 (joint winners) and 2013. They are now the only team to have won the Champions Trophy thrice.

