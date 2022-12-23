“Rishabh Pant and getting out in nineties, tell me a better love story” – Fans disappointed as star wicketkeeper-batter dismissed for 93

Star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant put on a terrific performance against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing Dhaka Test.

The left-hander scored 93 off 104 balls, including five sixes and seven boundaries. He shared a crucial 159-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (87) for the fifth wicket after the visitors were reduced to 94/4. The 25-year-old was caught by Nurul Hasan behind the stumps off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling in the 68th over.

Pant had earlier scored 46 in the first innings of the first Test against the hosts. So far, he has scored 671 runs in 11 Test innings at an average of 61 this year, which includes two centuries and four fifties.

Fans hailed Pant for stepping up when India required him the most. Some of them also expressed disappointment as the southpaw once again missed out on a well-deserved century in the Tests.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Dk Dilkas

Should Rishabh Pant not change the way he played

Malhar Barai



Very well played innings & definitely saved blushes for India



5 100's, 6 90's...Not the first time @RishabhPant17 has missed his century

Prateem Bhattacharjee



Innings - 37

Runs - 1508

Average - 44.35

100s - 3

50s - 9



He's certainly been India's best batter in test cricket since last 3 years.



Rishabh Pant in test cricket since the start of 2020 -
Innings - 37
Runs - 1508
Average - 44.35
100s - 3
50s - 9
He's certainly been India's best batter in test cricket since last 3 years.

Saviour innings by @RishabhPant17 93 runs, just 7 short of century...Well Played

Virat Kohli Worldwide

91 vs England

92 vs West Indies

92 vs West Indies

96 vs Sri Lanka

97 vs Australia

93 vs Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant's nervous 90s continues...

#CricketTwitter

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed as many as six times in the 90s!
91 vs England
92 vs West Indies
92 vs West Indies
96 vs Sri Lanka
97 vs Australia
93 vs Bangladesh
Rishabh Pant's nervous 90s continues...

Keshava Guha @keshavaguha Rishabh Pant already has as many scores of 90+ in Test cricket (11) in 55 innings as MS Dhoni had in his entire career (144 innings). Just two of Dhoni's were outside Asia; Pant has five outside Asia. Kumar Sangakkara reached 90 eight times in 81 innings as a keeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant already has as many scores of 90+ in Test cricket (11) in 55 innings as MS Dhoni had in his entire career (144 innings). Just two of Dhoni's were outside Asia; Pant has five outside Asia. Kumar Sangakkara reached 90 eight times in 81 innings as a keeper-batsman.

Rohit Jeet Choudhary @BeingRohitJeet It's getting countless how many times Rishabh Pant has saved India since Sydney Test. It's getting countless how many times Rishabh Pant has saved India since Sydney Test. https://t.co/fnPYFiXu8w

Aneesh Aaradhya @Aneesh_Aradhyaa Rishabh pant and getting out in nineties tell me a better love story Rishabh pant and getting out in nineties tell me a better love story

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put India on top on Day 2

A clinical batting performance from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer helped India take a lead against Bangladesh on Day 2. That came after India lost their opening and senior batters early – KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20), Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara (24 runs each).

While the top three batters fell prey to Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed got the big fish in the form of Kohli.

The visitors were 278/7 after 76.3 overs at the time of writing, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease. India will look to stretch their lead past 100 in the first innings in their pursuit of a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh and a top-two finish in the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Earlier on Day 1, Bangladesh scored 227 as Mominul Haque top-scored with 84, including a maximum and 12 boundaries.

Ashwin and Umesh Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India with four-wicket hauls each. Jaydev Unadkat also scalped a couple of wickets on his Test comeback after a gap of 12 years.

