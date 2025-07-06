"Woh kisi bhi baat se khush nahi hota" - Rishabh Pant hilariously spills the beans on behavior patterns of teammates

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant made some hilarious revelations about teammates during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He described Kuldeep Yadav as someone who gets upset very easily and termed Mohammad Shami as someone who complains a lot. When asked to name a player who never seems pleased with anything, Pant picked lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Apart from Pant, head coach Gautam Gambhir, left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma and veteran leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also appeared in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which aired on Netflix on Saturday, July 5.

During a fun segment, the cricketers were asked to pick a player as per the description provided by the host. Pant was the most proactive of all participants. Asked to name a cricketer to loves to create drama and stir the pot, the keeper-batter replied:

"There are many. Mohalla bhara pada hai (The whole block is buzzing)."

Pant, however, did end up naming a player - T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The keeper-batter described left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep as someone who gets up worked up over almost everything. He cheekily commented:

"He’ll ask why did you say that about me."

Speaking about his long-time spin bowling partner, Chahal chipped in and added:

"He can get upset at any point. Woh yeh sunke bhi naraz ho jayega. Samjhana padega. (He’ll get upset listening to this as well. We’ll have to pacify him)."

Further, asked to name one player who complains a lot, Pant went for Shami. Finally, asked to pick one cricketer who never seems to be happy no matter what, the Indian stumper replied with the name of lead pacer Bumrah. He explained:

"Woh kisi bhi baat se khush nahi hota. (He is never happy with anything.) If he picks up five wickets, he gets a little happy."

Pant and head coach Gambhir are currently in England for a five-match Test series. India lost the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, but are on course to win the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. At stumps on Day 4 in the second Test, England were 72-3 chasing a mammoth target of 608.

Rishabh Pant contributed a brisk half-century in second innings at Edgbaston

Having hammered hundreds in both innings of the first Test in Leeds, Pant contributed a crucial 65 off 58 balls in the second innings of the Birmingham Test. After being dismissed for 25 in the first innings, the left-hander made amends, smashing eight fours and three sixes in his half-century.

The southpaw has an excellent record in Tests in England. In 21 innings, he has smashed 898 runs at an average of 42.76 and a strike rate of 71.49, with the aid of four hundreds and three half-centuries.

