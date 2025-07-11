Rishabh Pant hits the nets despite injury concerns on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India’s vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen taking throwdowns in the nets despite nursing a finger injury. He did so on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the ongoing third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The 27-year-old sustained an injury to his left index finger during the second session on Day 1 while keeping wickets. The mishap took place on the very first ball of the 34th over in England’s first innings, delivered by premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Despite being in visible discomfort, he completed the over before being replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Ahead of Day 2, the BCCI issued an update confirming that Pant was still under recovery, with the medical team continuing to monitor his progress.

With his participation in the remainder of the match uncertain, Pant was spotted training at the Lord’s Nursery Ground on Friday. Reports suggest he faced throwdowns for about 15 minutes and later interacted with fans, posing for selfies and signing autographs on his way back.

The southpaw has showcased exceptional form in the series. He has accumulated 342 runs across four innings at a remarkable average of 85.50, featuring two centuries and a fifty.

India lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early after bundling out the hosts for 387

England resumed Day 2 at 251/4 after 83 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten on 99 and Ben Stokes on 39. The former reached his century on the very first ball of the day with a boundary. However, Jasprit Bumrah struck early, dismissing Stokes for 44. He then removed Root for 104 and Chris Woakes for a duck off consecutive deliveries, as England slipped to 271/7.

Jamie Smith was given an early reprieve by KL Rahul. He made the most of the opportunity and put together an 84-run partnership with Brydon Carse. Smith scored 51 off 56 balls, while Carse contributed 56 off 83 deliveries. Bumrah led India’s bowling effort with a five-wicket haul, as England were eventually bowled out for 387 in 112.3 overs.

In reply, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for 13, with Jofra Archer striking in his first over on his return to Test cricket after four years. KL Rahul and Karun Nair then took charge of the innings, aiming to rebuild after the early setback. At the time of writing, India stood at 47/1 after 15 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 13 and Nair on 21.

