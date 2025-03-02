Virat Kohli failed to make a mark in his 300th ODI as he was dismissed by a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2. The 36-year-old raced to 11 off 13 deliveries before his cut shot off Matt Henry found a diving Phillips, who hung on to a brilliant catch to send the champion batter packing.

Kohli was coming off a magnificent unbeaten century in India's previous outing against Pakistan, helping the side qualify for the semi-final with a six-wicket win. With much expected from the veteran batter in his 300th ODI, he disappointed Indian fans in the crowd and across the globe.

The dismissal also brought back questions about Kohli's overall form despite his three-figure score in the last match against Pakistan. The champion batter had crossed a half-century only once in his ten international innings before the Pakistan outing.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Virat Kohli's failure and expressed the same with the following reactions:

Fans continued expressing their displeasure over Kohli's early dismissal, saying:

"No hate for legend , but i was telling that Pakistan bowling lineup is awful kohli need to works alot on his batting."

"Unpopular opinion Rishabh pant should play at no 3 in place of Virat Kohli in semifinal," tweeted a fan.

"Anushka should have started watching the match sitting at home, she should not have come to the ground to watch the match. Whenever she comes, Kohli gets out," a fan said.

Team India in deep trouble after Virat Kohli's early departure in New Zealand clash

Team India suffered several early blows with the bat in their final Group A clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. With both teams already through to the semi-final, the winner of the match has only one thing to gain – finishing on top of the group.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first - decision Indian skipper Rohit Sharma welcomed, given India's wish to bat first. However, the Men in Blue lost the in-form Shubman Gill for just two in the third over.

The captain followed soon after playing a couple of delightful strokes for a 17-ball 15, leaving India in trouble at 22/2 in the sixth over. The big wicket of Kohi further dampened the Indian spirits, with the side sinking to 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Following the top-order collapse, the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have slowly steadied the ship with a 27-run partnership. India are currently 57/3 after 16 overs.

