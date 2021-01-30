"Rishabh Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen" - Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey has labeled Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89-run knock in Brisbane as one of the most incredible innings he has ever seen. The former Australian cricketer heaped praise on young Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Pant for their fantastic display at the Gabba.

Michael Hussey represented Australia in all forms of cricket from 2004 to 2013. The former left-handed batsman earned the nickname 'Mr. Cricket' for his comprehensive knowledge about the sport. Post-retirement, Hussey has worked as a commentator and tried his hand at coaching.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Michael Hussey commented on Team India's historic victory Down Under. Talking specifically about the rising stars of the visitors' batting unit, Hussey said:

“There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill’s innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future for India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen."

Rishabh Pant played two vital knocks for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His 97 runs in the fourth innings at the SCG ensured Australia did not take an unassailable lead in the four-match series. In the final Test, India were set a 328-run target. Shubman Gill provided a solid start with a 146-ball 91 at the top. Later, Pant played a match-winning knock to stun the hosts in Brisbane.

Hussey explains how Cheteshwar Pujara played a vital role in Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's success

Cheteshwar Pujara had a 61-run partnership with Rishabh Pant in Brisbane

While Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's knocks vastly contributed to the Indian team's successful run chase at the Gabba, Cheteshwar Pujara's 56 was also quite valuable. He frustrated the Aussie bowlers with his defensive batting. Pujara faced 211 deliveries in the fourth innings and scored runs at a strike rate of 26.54.

Talking about the significance of Pujara's innings, Hussey added:

“But you have got to give credit to (Cheteshwar) Pujara, he showed a lot of courage in Brisbane. It was an important innings. He was wearing the Australian bowlers down. The other guys, Shubman Gill and Pant played around him. They were able to be more aggressive against the tiring attack."

India will next face England in a four-match home series, with the first Test starting from 5th February in Chennai.